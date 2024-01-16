Net Income : Q4 net income available to common shareholders was $5.9 million, or $0.51 per basic share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.67 per basic share, for the same period in 2022.

Net Interest Income : Decreased by $4.5 million, or 16.0%, from Q4 2022, primarily due to an increase in interest expense.

Asset Quality : Remains strong with nonperforming assets at 0.18% of total assets as of December 31, 2023.

Deposits : Total deposits decreased by $25.0 million during Q4 2023, with a shift from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing accounts.

Capital and Liquidity : The bank maintains healthy capital and liquidity ratios, with a total equity to average quarterly assets of 9.5% as of December 31, 2023.

Efficiency Ratio : Increased to 74.81% in Q4 2023 from 62.42% in the same period last year.

Dividends: Declared cash dividends of $0.23 per common share for Q4 2023.

On January 16, 2024, Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NYSE:GNTY) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2023. The bank holding company, which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., reported a decrease in net income for the quarter, primarily due to lower net interest income and higher general operating expenses.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NYSE:GNTY) provides a range of banking products and services tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company's revenue streams include interest on loans and investments, customer service and loan fees, mortgage loan sales, and trust and wealth management services.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY) Reports Mixed Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results Amid Economic Headwinds

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's Chairman and CEO, Ty Abston, acknowledged the industry headwinds faced in 2023 but remained optimistic about the bank's balance sheet strength and consistent earnings stream. Despite a challenging interest rate environment and economic slowdown, the bank's net interest margin has shown improvement in the fourth quarter, and non-performing assets have remained low.

"Despite the many industry headwinds in 2023, our earnings were relatively good... We are looking forward to 2024 and have built a balance sheet that will allow us to grow and capitalize on new opportunities when the timing is right and economic conditions become less uncertain," said Ty Abston.

Financial Highlights

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NYSE:GNTY) reported a decrease in net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in interest expense, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income. The bank's net interest margin decreased by 46 basis points year-over-year due to liabilities repricing faster than assets and a shift to higher-cost deposits.

The bank did not record a provision for credit losses in 2023, reflecting stable credit quality trends. Noninterest income decreased slightly, while noninterest expense increased due to higher employee compensation and benefits, software and technology expense, and legal and professional fees.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NYSE:GNTY) maintained a strong asset quality with nonperforming assets representing a small fraction of total assets. The bank's core deposit base remained stable, although total deposits decreased slightly during the fourth quarter.

The bank's capital and liquidity ratios remained healthy, with a total equity to average quarterly assets of 9.5% as of December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter, the bank repurchased shares and maintained a solid liquidity ratio.

Looking Ahead

While the bank faces challenges from the economic environment and interest rate fluctuations, the management team is focused on driving long-term shareholder value and is prepared to capitalize on new opportunities as conditions improve.

For more detailed financial information and to join the upcoming conference call discussing these results, please visit www.gnty.com/earningscall.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NYSE:GNTY) continues to serve its communities with a strong commitment to customer service and shareholder value, navigating through economic uncertainties with a robust balance sheet and prudent management.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Guaranty Bancshares Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

