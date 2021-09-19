Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.20 Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Guaranty Bancshares' shares before the 24th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Guaranty Bancshares stock has a trailing yield of around 2.4% on the current share price of $34. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Guaranty Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Guaranty Bancshares paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Guaranty Bancshares has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Guaranty Bancshares has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past four years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Guaranty Bancshares? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Guaranty Bancshares looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Guaranty Bancshares is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Guaranty Bancshares (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

