Guaranty Bancshares (NYSE:GNTY) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.24

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:GNTY) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 10th of April to $0.24, which will be 4.3% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.23. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Guaranty Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Having paid out dividends for 7 years, Guaranty Bancshares has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Guaranty Bancshares' payout ratio of 36% is a good sign for current shareholders as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 8.4% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 41% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

Guaranty Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Guaranty Bancshares' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.473 total annually to $0.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.0% a year over that time. Guaranty Bancshares has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

Guaranty Bancshares Could Grow Its Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Guaranty Bancshares has impressed us by growing EPS at 10.0% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Guaranty Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Guaranty Bancshares is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Guaranty Bancshares (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

