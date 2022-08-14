Guarda Wallet Introduces Its Prepaid Visa Card

Guarda

Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guarda Wallet is thrilled to announce the release of its own prepaid Visa card. You can use this card anywhere Visa is accepted, which means you can use it for online shopping, in-store purchases, and much more.





With the Guarda Wallet prepaid Visa card, you'll never have to worry about exchange rates or fees. That's because you can top up the card from your Guarda Wallet, automatically converting your cryptos into Euros.

More Information About the Card

The card comes in 2 forms — Plastic and Virtual. The virtual card will be generated on the mobile app after successful registration, while the Plastic card will be sent to your provided address.

Download the Guarda Wallet mobile app to order the card. Then, apply for the card and make sure you are in one of the eligible countries.

Note: The card will be available to the following EU countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden. Stay tuned for more information.

Benefits of Using the Guarda Card

The key benefits of using a prepaid card:

Convenience: The Guarda Card can be used at ATMs, POS terminals, e-commerce stores, and other locations where Visa is accepted.

Low fees: The costs charged for card transactions are minimal. They range from 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent, which is lower than the fees imposed by bank cards.

About Guarda Wallet

Guarda is a non-custodial wallet, meaning you have complete control over your public and private keys. It is a cryptocurrency wallet that lets you send, receive, buy, sell, exchange, and store cryptocurrencies all in one place.

It supports over 50 blockchains and 400,000 assets, some of which can be staked for passive income.

If you're looking for a convenient and easy way to spend your crypto, look no further than the Guarda Wallet prepaid Visa card!

