Guarda Wallet Prepaid Visa Card Now Supports More Assets

·2 min read
Guarda Wallet announced that users can now preload their card with more assets like BUSD, SHIB, DOGE, AAVE, and ATOM

LISBON, PORTUGAL, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guarda, a secure non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet and platform, released its prepaid Visa card in the second half of 2022. To use the card, clients have to top it up with cryptocurrency from one of these wallets: XDC, USDD, DAI, TRX, USDT, XRP, DOT, LTC, ETH, ETC, ADA, EOS, BCH, and BTC.


Guarda Wallet announced that users can now preload their card with more assets like BUSDSHIBDOGEAAVE, and ATOM. These coins mentioned can also be used to pay for the card issuance fee.

This move will make it even easier for holders of those cryptocurrencies to spend their digital assets in the real world. The cards, virtual or plastic, can be used to make payments—in-store or online. The plastic one allows users to withdraw up to 500 EUR daily or 2500 EUR monthly from an ATM. In addition, Guarda cards come with a bonus of 20 EUR when activated!

How can users get the card? First, users must ensure they reside in one of the 27 EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or the United Kingdom. Then, download the mobile app and create an account. This is because cards can only be ordered from a mobile wallet. After that, users should proceed as follows:

1. On the Wallets page, click 'Order prepaid Visa card.'

2. Choose a virtual or physical card, and click the 'Order' button.

3. Go through the verification process, including phone number, address, and other details.

4. Create a four-digit PIN for your card.

After completing these steps, the virtual card will be immediately accessible for use. In addition, users will be able to use the plastic card when it gets delivered to the address specified while ordering. Once they are ready, both cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

About Guarda Wallet

Guarda is a secure non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to buy, send, receive, exchange, stake, and store their digital assets. The wallet supports 60 major blockchains and over 400,000 assets. With an easy-to-use interface, Guarda Wallet provides users a safe and convenient way to manage their crypto assets. The wallet is available via web browser/extension, desktop, and mobile.

Guarda Wallet provides access to various features, including support for built-in atomic swaps, staking platforms, and a prepaid card. Furthermore, Guarda offers top-notch security features such as multi-signature, seed phrases, backup, and key encryption.

CONTACT: Rina Dyom Marketing Manager Guarda Wallet rina at guarda.com


