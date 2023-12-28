Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shareholders have endured a 78% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 78%. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Guardant Health isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Guardant Health saw its revenue grow by 23% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 21% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Guardant Health shareholders are up 3.6% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 3% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Guardant Health .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

