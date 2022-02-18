U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Guardforce AI Announces Latest Robotics Deployments

·4 min read
In this article:
  • GFAI

Exceeds 1,400 Robots Deployed in the Asia Pacific Region

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Guardforce AI Co., Limited ("Guardforce AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today the deployment of more than 1,400 robots in Asia Pacific region. This includes Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong Macau and Malaysia. The Deployments cover multiple industries including, but not limited to, supermarkets, government facilities, hospitals, hotels, transportation stations, educational institutions, shopping malls, entertainment facilities and restaurants.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Guardforce AI began rolling out robotic solutions deployments in key markets including Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia. A key element of Guardforce AI's business strategy is to offer customers the opportunity to trial its robotic solutions, which in turn has allowed Guardforce AI to quickly establish a sizeable market share and gain a meaningful foothold in the growing robotics space, especially with key customers.

The initial phase included the roll out of concierge robots at the entrances and lobbies of buildings and venues equipped with contactless temperature sensing capabilities and reception features on a free trial basis. Initial stages of trial customers converting to fee based monthly services and purchases have begun and is expected to gain momentum over the next 12 to 24 months. The trials have also helped Guardforce AI to gain invaluable feedback and intelligence on other features and applications required by the customers as the COVID-19 pandemic situation evolves. The next step will be to expand further to include other robotics solutions and applications, such as disinfection, delivery, security and cleaning. By integrating these deployed robots onto Guarforce AI's robotics management platform (the ICP), the Company will progress towards building a truly intelligent network of robots that will have the ability to help customers reduce labor cost and improve operational efficiency.

"We are very excited to surpass the 1,400 deployment mark in Asia Pacific region," commented Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI. "Our established customer base and our 40-year history of providing professional services have allowed us to quickly ramp up deployments. I am extremely grateful to our frontline officers for pushing ahead with this strategic objective. It highlights the growing need for automation and robotics solutions. It also provides us with a baseline for future revenue and margin growth opportunities. Our teams will continue to explore robot deployment opportunities in other regions across the world, including Macau, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and the United States."

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW) is a leading integrated security solutions provider that is trusted to protect and transport the high-value assets of public and private sector organizations. Developing and introducing innovative technologies that enhance safety and protection, Guardforce AI helps clients adopt new technologies and operate safely as the Asia Pacific business landscape evolves.

For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the SEC. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations
Patrick Yu
Email: patrick.yu@fleishman.com
Phone: (+852) 2586-7877

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
Email: GFAI@mzgroup.us
Phone: +1 203-741-8811

Guardforce AI Corporate Communications
Hu Yu
Email: yu.hu@guardforceai.com

SOURCE: Guardforce AI Co., Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689415/Guardforce-AI-Announces-Latest-Robotics-Deployments

