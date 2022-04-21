U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.43
    -40.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,013.37
    -147.42 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,254.82
    -198.25 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.15
    -28.04 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.96
    +0.77 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.10
    -6.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.64 (-2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9230
    +0.0830 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3029
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2100
    +0.2830 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,481.68
    +149.86 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.50
    -6.42 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Guardian Alliance Technologies Announces Miller Mendel Patent Invalidated By Federal Judge

·3 min read

STOCKTON, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 14, 2022, Judge Rodney Gilstrap, Chief District Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, dismissed a software patent infringement case (with prejudice) brought by Miller Mendel, Inc ("MMI") against the Anna Police Department, a customer of Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc.

The invalidation of the MMI patent effectively ends all cases previously filed by MMI against several other law enforcement agencies, also Guardian customers. The invalidation also eliminates MMI's basis for lodging threats of infringement litigation against Guardian, Guardian customers, or prospective customers.

In dismissing the action, Judge Gilstrap invalidated the MMI software patent that was the entire basis for the lawsuit, finding that it was directed to an unpatentable abstract idea and did not contain any inventive concepts. MMI, the maker and marketer of a software system known as "eSoph", had previously sued three other law enforcement agencies for their use of the Guardian Background Investigation Software Platform, alleging that the Guardian product infringed on MMI's now-invalidated software patent.

To read the full text of the judge's order click here.

Background
In October of 2017, lawyers for MMI wrote to Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc., providing notice that Miller Mendel held a patent on background investigation software and asked that Guardian provide assurance that Guardian's software, still under development at that time, did not infringe on the patent.

Guardian had the patent evaluated by an intellectual property attorney in Silicon Valley and was advised that the patent did not actually contain any patentable subject matter or inventive concepts. On this basis and belief Guardian continued with the development of its system and began providing it to law enforcement agencies across the country, the first of which was the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In October of 2018, MMI filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Oklahoma City PD for its use of the Guardian Platform, alleging that OKC's use of Guardian's software constituted infringement on MMI's patent. MMI would go on to threaten dozens of other agencies with litigation if they elected to use Guardian and filed separate lawsuits against the Washington County Sheriff's Office (OR), the Alaska Department of Public Safety, and the Anna Police Department (TX). Now that MMI's patent has been invalidated, Guardian and its customers are free to continue using Guardian's background investigation software without threat of claims of infringing MMI's now-invalidated patent.

About Guardian
Guardian Alliance Technologies provides cloud-based software to hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the United States. The Guardian Background Investigation Software Platform is designed to drastically improve the process of vetting and hiring public safety personnel. Use of the Guardian Platform enables agencies to complete background investigations far faster, and with more accuracy than ever before thanks to advanced data mining and management tools, time-saving automation for certain tasks, and artificial intelligence used for social media screening. All of this facilitates more expedient, high-quality hiring decisions.

Media Contact: info@guardianalliancetechnologies.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardian-alliance-technologies-announces-miller-mendel-patent-invalidated-by-federal-judge-301530460.html

SOURCE Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s Boring Company raises $675 million, Obamas to leave Spotify, Amazon debuts new service

    Notable business headlines include Elon Musk’s The Boring Company raising $675 million for its tunnel-making venture, the Obama’s looking to end their exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, and Amazon debuting its new ‘Buy with Prime’ service for third-party sellers.

  • Tennessee Court of Appeals Orders Recusal of Trial Court Judge and Vacates Default Judgment on Liability Against Endo

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that the Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Clay County et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., (formerly known as Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.), pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Boeing 787 Deliveries To Resume In 2H22: Reuters

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has informed key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries will begin in the second half of 2022, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. Boeing's large 787 inventory, accumulated since deliveries were halted nearly a year ago due to structural issues, has locked up desperately needed cash and reduced airline capacity. The report cited two people familiar with the matter that Boeing has told airlines that deliveries would resume duri

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • MoneyGram sued by U.S., New York over remittance transfers

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -MoneyGram International Inc was sued on Thursday by two regulators for repeatedly violating a federal rule designed to make it easier for people to send money to friends and family outside the United States. The complaint against MoneyGram, one of the largest U.S. providers of remittance transfers, was filed in Manhattan federal court by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Remittance transfers let people in the United States send money electronically to people in other countries, and exceed $100 billion annually.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Chip-Starved Firms Are Scavenging Silicon From Washing Machines

    (Bloomberg) -- A major industrial conglomerate has resorted to buying washing machines and tearing out the semiconductors inside for use in its own chip modules, according to the CEO of a company central to the chipmaking supply chain.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disn

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • U.S. regulators sue MoneyGram for illegally holding up customer funds and ‘leaving families high and dry’

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Attorney General of New York sued payments company MoneyGram for allegedly breaking consumer protection laws

  • Russian Oil Sales Jump, but It’s Harder to See Who’s Buying

    An opaque market is forming to obscure the origin of oil from Russia as more tankers are loaded without a precise destination.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBil

  • Top Gold Stocks for May 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Gold stocks, as represented by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Exclusive-U.S. oil services firms join push for revamped Venezuela license

    Some U.S. oilfield firms whose Venezuelan operations were frozen by sanctions are joining an appeal to Washington for authorizations to restart oil drilling in the South American country, according to eight sources with knowledge of the talks. If they are allowed to resume work, Venezuela could quickly ramp up production capacity beyond 1 million barrels per day (bpd), analysts said. The new supply could also fill a void left by U.S. ban on Russian energy imports over its invasion of Ukraine that has contributed to crude prices above $100 per barrel.

  • Data Rules Risk Making China ‘Digital Island,’ Companies Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s “uniquely restrictive” data laws risk boosting U.S. firms’ cost of doing business in the No. 2 economy and could lead to digital decoupling, a new report from an American business group warns.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses

  • Judges tell Devin Nunes he cannot continue suing CNN. Here’s where all of his lawsuits stand

    The California Republican has filed 10 lawsuits against organizations and critics whom he claims have defamed him since 2019.