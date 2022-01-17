U.S. markets closed

Guardian Capital Announces January 2022 Distributions for Guardian Capital ETFs

Guardian Capital LP
·3 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP announces the following regular cash distributions for the period ending January 31, 2022, in respect of the Guardian Capital ETFs listed below. In each case, the distribution will be paid on January 31, 2022 to unitholders of record on January 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date in each case is January 24, 2022.

Exchange Traded Fund

Series of ETF
Units

Distribution
Frequency

Trading
Symbol

Distribution Amount
(per ETF Unit)

Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF

Hedged

Monthly

GDEP

$0.0746

Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF

Unhedged

Monthly

GDEP.B

$0.0684

Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF

Hedged

Monthly

GDPY

$0.1231

Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF

Unhedged

Monthly

GDPY.B

$0.1133

About Guardian Capital LP
Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited
Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. As at September 30, 2021, Guardian had C$53 billion of assets under management and C$30 billion of assets under administration. Guardian provides extensive institutional and private wealth financial solutions to clients through its subsidiaries, while offering comprehensive wealth management services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer and insurance distribution network. It also maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$689 million as at September 30, 2021. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Capital ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.


