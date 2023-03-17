Guardian Capital Announces March 2023 Distributions for Guardian Capital ETFs

Guardian Capital LP

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP announces the following regular cash distributions for the period ending March 31, 2023, in respect of the ETF series of the Guardian Capital funds listed below (the “Guardian Capital ETFs”). In each case, the distribution will be paid on March 31, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 27, 2023. The ex-dividend date in each case is March 24, 2023.



Guardian Capital ETFs Series of ETF Units Distribution

Frequency TSX Trading

Symbol Distribution Amount

(per ETF Unit) Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF Hedged ETF Units Monthly GDEP $0.0746 Guardian Directed Equity Path ETF Unhedged ETF Units Monthly GDEP.B $0.0684 Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF Hedged ETF Units Monthly GDPY $0.1231 Guardian Directed Premium Yield ETF Unhedged ETF Units Monthly GDPY.B $0.1133 GuardPath™ Managed Decumulation 2042 Fund ETF Units Monthly GPMD $0.0667 Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQG $0.0081 Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQG.B $0.0081 Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQU $0.0032 Guardian i3 US Quality Growth ETF Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIQU.B $0.0032 Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF Hedged ETF Units Quarterly GIGR $0.0777 Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GIGR.B $0.0777 Guardian Canadian Bond ETF ETF Units Quarterly GCBD $0.1119 Guardian Canadian Sector Controlled Equity Fund Unhedged ETF Units Quarterly GCSC $0.0698

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in Investment Management and Wealth Management. As at December 31, 2022, Guardian had C$49.6 billion of assets under management and C$27.5 billion of assets under administration, which includes $23.8 billion of assets related to Worldsource entities which have been sold, while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$660 million. Through its subsidiaries, Guardian provides extensive investment management and wealth management solutions to institutional, retail and private high and ultra-high net worth clients. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

Unlike traditional exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), the GuardPath™ Managed Decumulation 2042 Fund (the “GuardPath ETF”) is a unique investment fund structure and investors should carefully consider whether their financial condition and investment objectives are aligned with this retirement-focused investment. The GuardPath ETF may be suitable for an investor primarily concerned about having sufficient income in retirement, especially in the later years of their life. It may not be suitable for an investor whose primary objective is to leave capital behind for their estate. The GuardPath ETF is not an insurance company, nor an insurance or annuity contract and unitholders will not have the protections of insurance laws. Distributions provided by the GuardPath ETF are not guaranteed or backed by an insurance company or any third party. The long-term total return and the sustainability of the rate of distributions of the GuardPath ETF may be impacted by volatility and sequence of returns risk. This is not a complete list of the risks associated with an investment in the GuardPath ETF. Please refer to the prospectus of the GuardPath ETF for details.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Capital ETFs and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

