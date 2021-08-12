Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) Announces 2021 Second Quarter Operating Results
TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All per share figures disclosed below are stated on a diluted basis.
For the periods ended June 30,
Three months
Six months
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenue
$
69,960
$
50,124
$
134,654
$
100,025
Expenses
48,761
36,697
95,951
75,785
Operating earnings
21,199
13,427
38,703
24,240
Net gains (losses)
56,467
43,254
98,438
(118,035
)
Net earnings (loss) before income taxes
77,666
56,681
137,141
(93,795
)
Income tax expense (recovery)
10,835
5,437
19,449
(10,128
)
Net earnings (loss)
$
66,831
$
51,244
$
117,692
$
(83,667
)
Attributable to shareholders:
Net earnings (loss)
$
65,138
$
50,486
$
114,763
$
(85,882
)
EBITDA
24,708
17,302
45,919
31,672
Adjusted cash flow from operations
19,201
15,403
37,693
28,723
Attributable to shareholders, diluted per share amounts:
Net earnings (loss)
$
2.42
$
1.87
$
4.24
$
(3.38
)
EBITDA
0.92
0.64
1.70
1.18
Adjusted cash flow from operations
0.72
0.57
1.39
1.07
As at
2021
2020
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
June 30
December 31
June 30
Assets under management
$
51,641
$
45,984
$
31,196
Assets under administration
29,902
22,289
20,010
Shareholders' equity
780
700
596
Securities
698
633
511
Diluted per share
Shareholders' equity
$
29.09
$
25.69
$
22.07
Securities
26.03
23.23
18.92
The Company is once again reporting historic highs in many key financial metrics for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, including Net revenue, Operating earnings, EBITDA attributable to shareholders, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, assets under management (“AUM”) and assets under administration (“AUA”).
The Company’s total client assets, which include AUM and AUA, increased to $81.5 billion as at June 30, 2021, a 19% increase from $68.3 billion as at December 31, 2020, and a 59% increase from $51.2 billion as at June 30, 2020. AUM grew to $51.6 billion as at June 30, 2021, a 12% increase from $46.0 billion as at December 31, 2020, and a 66% increase from $31.2 billion as at June 30, 2020. The continued recovery in the global financial markets, and the strong inflow of assets experienced by GuardCap Asset Management Limited (“GuardCap”), our UK-based investment management subsidiary, and the acquisition of Agincourt in Q4 2020 drove the growth in AUM. GuardCap’s AUM has grown to $15.0 billion as at June 30, 2021, representing a $4.3 billion growth since the beginning of the current year. The Company’s AUA grew to $29.9 billion as at June 30, 2021, a 34% increase from $22.3 billion as at December 31, 2020 and a 49% increase from $20.0 billion as at June 30, 2020. The acquisition of a Canadian wealth management business on March 1, 2021, which was subsequently renamed Guardian Partners Inc., added $5.4 billion in total client assets in the first quarter of 2021, of which $5.1 billion was included in AUA and $0.3 billion in AUM.
The Company is reporting Operating earnings of $21.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 58% or $7.8 million higher than the $13.4 million reported in the second quarter of 2020. The significant growth experienced by the Company’s businesses was led by GuardCap, IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc., our MGA subsidiary and, to a lesser extent, the contributions from the businesses acquired over the past three quarters.
Net revenue for the current quarter grew to a historic high of $70.0 million, 40% or $19.9 million higher than the $50.1 million reported in the same quarter in the prior year. The increase reflects largely our successful organic growth in revenues and, to a lesser extent, the addition of revenues from the acquired businesses over the same period.
Expenses in the current quarter were $48.8 million, a $12.1 million increase from $36.7 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The higher expenses reflect the growth in our businesses, strategic investments being made in the Canadian Retail Asset Management initiative and the addition of $5.3 million in new expenses from the acquired businesses over the same period.
Global equity markets continued to experience positive performance during the current quarter, resulting in Net gains of $56.5 million in the current quarter.
As a result of the Net gains and Operating earnings described above, the Company's Net earnings attributable to shareholders in the current quarter were $65.1 million, compared to $50.5 million in the same quarter in 2020.
EBITDA attributable to shareholders(1) for the current quarter was $24.7 million, compared to $17.3 million in the same period in the prior year. Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders(1) for the current quarter was $19.2 million, compared to $15.4 million in the same quarter in the prior year. The increases of 43% and 25%, respectively, in these measures are reflective of the growth delivered by the Company’s operating businesses.
The Company’s Shareholders’ equity as at June 30, 2021 increased to $780 million, or $29.09 per share(1), from $700 million, or $25.69 per share(1) as at December 31, 2020, and $596 million, or $22.07 per share(1) as at June 30, 2020. The fair value of the Company’s Securities as at June 30, 2021 increased to $698 million, or $26.03 per share(1), from $633 million, or $23.23 per share(1) as at December 31, 2020 and $511 million, or $18.92 per share(1) as at June 30, 2020.
The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on October 18, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2021.
The Company's financial results for the past eight quarters are summarized in the following table.
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
As at ($ in millions)
Assets under management
$
51,641
$
47,643
$
45,984
$
32,734
$
31,196
$
27,527
$
31,147
$
30,243
Assets under administration
29,902
28,680
22,289
20,755
20,010
18,152
20,248
19,040
For the three months ended ($ in thousands)
Net revenue
$
69,960
$
64,694
$
63,724
$
52,042
$
50,124
$
49,901
$
49,865
$
45,983
Operating earnings
21,199
17,504
18,493
12,108
13,427
10,813
13,030
12,105
Net gains (losses)
56,467
41,971
80,983
35,739
43,254
(161,289
)
24,140
(1,274
)
Net earnings (loss)
66,831
50,861
87,083
42,652
51,244
(134,911
)
31,808
8,952
Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders
65,138
49,625
86,039
42,201
50,486
(136,368
)
30,787
8,275
Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders:
Class A and Common per share (in $)
Basic
$
2.59
$
1.95
$
3.38
$
1.66
$
1.99
$
(5.35
)
$
1.20
$
0.32
Diluted
2.42
1.83
3.17
1.56
1.87
(5.35
)
1.13
0.31
Dividends paid on Class A and Common shares (in $)
$
0.18
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.15
$
0.15
$
0.15
As at
Shareholders' equity ($ in thousands)
$
780,323
$
737,363
$
699,610
$
631,863
$
596,265
$
562,821
$
682,777
$
653,983
Per Class A and Common share (1) (in $)
Basic
$
31.15
$
29.02
$
27.43
$
24.80
$
23.50
$
22.18
$
26.73
$
25.49
Diluted
29.09
27.14
25.69
23.25
22.07
20.94
25.01
23.93
Total Class A and Common shares outstanding (shares in thousands)
27,263
27,691
27,740
27,758
27,758
27,758
27,839
27,956
Guardian Capital Group Limited is a diversified financial services company founded in 1962. The Company is headquartered in Canada and also has offices in the United Kingdom, the United States and the Caribbean. It provides investment and wealth management services to clients and services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and life insurance managing general agency. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange.
For further information, contact:
Donald Yi
George Mavroudis
Chief Financial Officer
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 350-3136
(416) 364-8341
(1)The Company's management uses EBITDA attributable to shareholders (formerly EBITDA), including the per share amount, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders (formerly Adjusted cash flow from operations), including the per share amount, Shareholders' equity per share and Securities per share to evaluate and assess the performance of its business. These measures do not have standardized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, management believes that most shareholders, creditors, other stakeholders and investment analysts prefer to include the use of these measures in analyzing the Company's results. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings before interest, income taxes, amortization, stock-based compensation, net gains or losses, less amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. The Company defines Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders (formerly Adjusted cash flow from operations) as net cash from operating activities, net of changes in non-cash working capital items and non-controlling interests. The most comparable IFRS measures are Net earnings, which were $66.8 million in 2021 (2020 - $51.2 million), and Net cash from operating activities, which was $26.4 million in 2021 (2020 - $24.8 million). The per share amounts for EBITDA attributable to shareholders, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, Shareholders' equity and Securities are calculated by dividing the amounts by diluted shares, which Is calculated in a manner similar to net earnings attributable to shareholders per share. More detailed descriptions of these non-IFRS measures are provided in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, including a reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable IFRS measures.