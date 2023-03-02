U.S. markets closed

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) Announces 2022 Annual Operating Results

Guardian Capital Group Limited
·12 min read
Guardian Capital Group Limited
Guardian Capital Group Limited

TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

All per share figures disclosed below are stated on a diluted basis.

 

 

 

 

 

For the years ended December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

Restated

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

 

 

$

200,996

 

$

194,001

Operating earnings

 

 

 

44,123

 

 

54,939

Net gains (losses)

 

 

 

(104,216

)

 

139,687

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

(59,568

)

 

168,954

Net earnings from discontinued operations

 

 

22,251

 

 

21,786

Net earnings

 

 

 

(37,317

)

 

190,740

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA(1)

 

 

$

64,198

 

$

69,558

Adjusted cash flow from operations(1)

 

 

 

44,339

 

 

55,768

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to shareholders:

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

 

$

(43,078

)

$

184,239

EBITDA(1)

 

 

 

59,854

 

 

64,626

Adjusted cash flow from operations (1)

 

 

 

39,827

 

 

50,761

Per share, diluted:

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

 

$

(1.76

)

$

6.87

EBITDA(1)

 

 

 

2.32

 

 

2.42

Adjusted cash flow from operations (1)

 

 

 

1.55

 

 

1.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


As at December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

2021

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets under management

 

 

$

49,587

$

56,341

Assets under administration and advisement

 

 

3,716

 

4,338

Total client assets

 

 

 

53,303

 

60,679

Assets under administration, discontinued operations

 

23,817

 

27,170

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

$

768

$

839

Securities

 

 

 

660

 

752

Per share, diluted:

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity (1)

 

 

$

29.43

$

31.53

Securities (1)

 

 

 

25.31

 

28.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Company successfully closed, on March 1, 2023, the previously announced transaction to sell its subsidiaries, IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. (“IDC WIN”), Worldsource Financial Management Inc. and Worldsource Securities Inc. (together, the “Worldsource businesses”) for $750 million, subject to adjustments for net working capital, less amounts due to minority shareholders of IDC WIN. In this Release, and in the 2022 financial statements, the Worldsource businesses are referred to as “Discontinued operations”, and their financial results are disclosed as Net earnings from discontinued operations. Prior period results have also been restated to reflect this presentation. Assets under administration of the Worldsource businesses have also been reclassified as Assets under administration, discontinued operations. All other disclosures in this Release relate to the continuing businesses only.

The Company is reporting $53.3 billion in total client assets as at December 31, 2022, a reduction of 12% from the $60.7 billion reported at December 31, 2021. These client assets consisted of assets under management (“AUM”) of $49.6 billion, a 12% reduction from the $56.3 billion reported a year earlier, and assets under administration (“AUA”) of $3.7 billion, a slight decrease from the $4.3 billion reported a year earlier. The decrease in AUM was driven largely by the negative global financial market performance and, to a lesser extent, net redemptions.  

The sale of the Worldsource businesses has resulted in a significant increase in liquid capital. Therefore, the Board has decided that a higher allocation of cash flows from operating businesses can be made towards dividend payout for our shareholders. The Board of Directors is pleased to have declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.34 per share, a 42% increase from the last declared dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on April 19, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 12, 2023.

The Company is reporting Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 of $200.1 million, a 4% increase from $194.0 million in 2021. An increase in dividend income earned on the Corporate holdings of securities was the largest driver of the increase.

Operating earnings of $44.1 million are being reported for the year, a decrease of 20% from the $54.9 million reported in 2021.

Expenses in the current year were $156.9 million, a 13% increase from $139.1 million in the prior year. The higher expenses reflect higher interest expense incurred on the Company’s borrowings and the continuing investments in the strategically important initiatives of building our retail distribution capabilities; the private infrastructure business (Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management Inc); the digital advisory platform; and the Outsourced Chief Investment Officer business. The total operating loss incurred in 2022 in these businesses was approximately $12 million.

Net losses in the current year were $104.2 million, compared to Net gains of $139.7 million in the prior year. The large swing from Net gains to Net losses reflects the volatility in the equities markets globally. The declines in those markets in the current year caused the fair value of the corporate holdings of securities to decline, resulting in these losses being recorded. These losses were substantially all unrealized losses.

Net earnings from discontinued operations were $22.3 million in the current year and $21.8 million in the prior year, as restated. The operating earnings of these businesses were $25.4 million in the current year and $26.8 million in the prior year.

EBITDA(1) and EBITDA attributable to shareholders(1) for the current year were $64.2 million and $59.9 million, respectively, compared to $69.6 million and $64.6 million, respectively in the prior year. Adjusted cash flow from operations(1) and Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders(1) for the current year were $44.3 million and $39.8 million, respectively, compared to $55.8 million and $50.8 million, respectively, in the prior year.

The Company’s Shareholders’ equity as at December 31, 2022 was $768 million, or $29.43 per share(1), compared to $839 million, or $31.53 per share(1) as at December 31, 2021. During the current year, the Company returned to shareholders $23.3 million in dividends and $23.1 million in share buybacks.   The fair value of the Company’s Securities as at December 31, 2022 was $660 million, or $25.31 per share(1), compared to $752 million, or $28.27 per share(1) as at December 31, 2021. These measures increased significantly from the sale of the Worldsource businesses. The Company received approximately $39 million of cash as a result of excess working capital from these businesses immediately prior to the sale and received approximately $627 million in net proceeds from the purchaser on closing, which is net of amounts owed to minority shareholders and other adjustments.

The Company's financial results for the past eight quarters are summarized in the following table.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restated

Restated

Restated

Restated

Restated

Restated

Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As at ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets under management

$

49,587

$

47,814

 

$

46,931

 

$

53,123

 

$

56,341

$

53,113

 

$

51,641

$

47,945

Assets under administration

 

3,716

 

3,788

 

 

3,944

 

 

4,273

 

 

4,338

 

5,061

 

 

5,542

 

5,138

Total client assets

 

53,303

 

51,602

 

 

50,875

 

 

57,396

 

 

60,679

 

58,174

 

 

57,183

 

53,083

Assets under administration, discontinued operations

 

23,817

 

22,998

 

 

23,682

 

 

26,253

 

 

27,170

 

24,954

 

 

24,360

 

23,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended ($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

$

50,681

$

48,434

 

$

50,056

 

$

51,824

 

$

52,961

$

50,873

 

$

47,437

$

42,730

Operating earnings

 

8,790

 

10,419

 

 

11,404

 

 

13,507

 

 

14,086

 

15,385

 

 

14,134

 

11,334

Net gains (losses)

 

18,225

 

(21,148

)

 

(91,545

)

 

(9,749

)

 

51,408

 

(8,960

)

 

55,915

 

41,324

Net earnings (losses) from continuing operations

 

25,249

 

(11,582

)

 

(73,463

)

 

224

 

 

57,909

 

4,005

 

 

61,193

 

45,847

Net earnings from discontinued operations

 

6,386

 

5,034

 

 

5,239

 

 

5,591

 

 

6,542

 

4,592

 

 

5,638

 

5,014

Net earnings (losses)

 

31,635

 

(6,548

)

 

(68,224

)

 

5,815

 

 

64,451

 

8,597

 

 

66,831

 

50,861

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders

 

24,679

 

(11,780

)

 

(74,053

)

 

(353

)

 

56,999

 

3,268

 

 

60,681

 

45,199

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders

 

29,961

 

(7,608

)

 

(69,698

)

 

4,262

 

 

62,422

 

7,054

 

 

65,138

 

49,625

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per share (in $)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders

 

 

Basic

$

1.02

$

(0.49

)

$

(3.03

)

$

(0.01

)

$

2.30

$

0.13

 

$

2.41

$

1.77

Diluted

 

0.96

 

(0.49

)

 

(3.03

)

 

(0.01

)

 

2.15

 

0.12

 

 

2.25

 

1.66

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

1.24

 

(0.31

)

 

(2.85

)

 

0.17

 

 

2.52

 

0.28

 

 

2.59

 

1.95

Diluted

 

1.16

 

(0.31

)

 

(2.85

)

 

0.16

 

 

2.35

 

0.27

 

 

2.42

 

1.83

Dividends paid on Class A and Common shares

 

0.24

 

0.24

 

 

0.24

 

 

0.18

 

 

0.18

 

0.18

 

 

0.18

 

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As at

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity ($ in thousands)

$

767,864

$

743,331

 

$

742,917

 

$

828,404

 

$

838,520

$

781,334

 

$

780,323

$

737,363

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Class A and Common share (in $)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

31.84

 

30.82

 

 

30.68

 

 

33.67

 

 

33.89

 

31.56

 

 

31.15

 

29.02

Diluted

 

29.43

 

28.88

 

 

28.74

 

 

31.27

 

 

31.53

 

29.40

 

 

29.09

 

27.14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Class A and Common shares outstanding (shares in thousands)

 

26,246

 

26,246

 

 

26,342

 

 

26,892

 

 

26,954

 

26,968

 

 

27,263

 

27,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a diversified, global financial services company operating in two main business segments: Investment Management and Wealth Management. Guardian provides extensive investment and wealth management solutions to institutional, retail and private high and ultra-high-net worth clients through its subsidiaries. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, contact:

Donald Yi

George Mavroudis

Chief Financial Officer

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 350-3136 

(416) 364-8341

Investor Relations: investorrelations@guardiancapital.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although Guardian believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause Guardian’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, the outbreak and severity of pandemics, such as COVID 19, the ongoing conflict in the Ukraine, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the disclosure documents filed by Guardian with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Guardian’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

(1) Non IFRS Measures
The Company's management uses EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to shareholders, including the per share amount, Adjusted cash flows from operations, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, including the per share amount, Shareholders' equity per share and Securities per share to evaluate and assess the performance of its business. These measures do not have standardized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, management believes that most shareholders, creditors, other stakeholders and investment analysts prefer to include the use of these measures in analyzing the Company's results. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings before interest, income taxes, amortization, stock-based compensation, net gains or losses and net earnings from discontinued operations. EBITDA attributable shareholders as EBITDA less the amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. The Company defines Adjusted cash flow from operations as net cash from operating activities, net of changes in non-cash working capital items and cash flows from discontinued operations. Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders as Adjusted cash flow from operations less the amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. A reconciliation between these measures and the most comparable IFRS measure are as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

For the years ended December 31, ($ in thousands)

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Restated

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings (loss)

 

 

$

(37,317

)

$

190,740

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

Net earnings from discontinued operations

 

 

 

(22,251

)

 

(21,786

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

 

 

 

(525

)

 

25,672

 

Net (gains) losses

 

 

 

104,216

 

 

(139,687

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

3,597

 

 

2,602

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

4,351

 

 

1,142

 

Amortization

 

 

 

12,127

 

 

10,875

 

EBITDA

 

 

 

64,198

 

 

69,558

 

Less attributable to non-controlling interests in continuing operations

 

(4,344

)

 

(4,932

)

EBITDA attributable to shareholders

 

 

$

59,854

 

$

64,626

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

For the years ended December 31, ($ in thousands)

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Restated

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash from operating activities

 

 

$

81,228

 

$

102,859

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

Net cash from operating activities, discontinued operations

 

 

(23,524

)

 

(29,671

)

Net change in non-cash working capital items

 

 

 

(6,877

)

 

(18,067

)

Net change in non-cash working capital items, discontinued operations

 

(6,488

)

 

647

 

Adjusted cash flow from operations

 

 

 

44,339

 

 

55,768

 

Less attributable to non-controlling interests, continuing operations

 

 

(4,512

)

 

(5,007

)

Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders

 

$

39,827

 

$

50,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

The per share amounts for EBITDA attributable to shareholders, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, Shareholders' equity and Securities are calculated by dividing the amounts by diluted shares, which Is calculated in a manner similar to net earnings attributable to shareholders per share. More detailed descriptions of these non-IFRS measures are provided in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, including a reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable IFRS measures.


