Guardian Capital Group Limited's (TSE:GCG.A) top owners are individual investors with 46% stake, while 26% is held by private companies

Key Insights

Significant control over Guardian Capital Group by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 9 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutions own 23% of Guardian Capital Group

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 26% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Guardian Capital Group.

Check out our latest analysis for Guardian Capital Group

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Guardian Capital Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Guardian Capital Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Guardian Capital Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Guardian Capital Group. Minic Investments Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 26% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 3.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. and Pembroke Management Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that George Mavroudis, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

Story continues

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Guardian Capital Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Guardian Capital Group Limited. In their own names, insiders own CA$50m worth of stock in the CA$1.0b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 46% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Guardian Capital Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 26%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Guardian Capital Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.