U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.00
    +37.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,572.00
    +281.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,897.50
    +138.50 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.40
    +17.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.20
    -0.23 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.50
    -8.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.43
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1557
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    +0.0250 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    -1.20 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5000
    +0.0860 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,035.60
    -589.38 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.30
    +47.21 (+3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.54
    +76.67 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

States posted a bigger-than-expected drop in new claims

Guardian Connect Successfully Deploys IoT Service Model at Parker's Kitchen Locations

Guardian Fueling Technologies
·3 min read

Guardian Connect

Guardian Connect
Guardian Connect
Guardian Connect

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Connect, the leading remote service delivery platform for owners and operators of fuel systems at convenience stores, is pleased to announce the successful deployment of its IoT service model at all compatible Parker's Kitchen locations in Georgia and South Carolina. The cloud-based Guardian Connect service platform provides visibility for site-level fuel system performance and their certified Support Center technicians take immediate actions to remotely diagnose and repair any components that have failed, thus dramatically reducing the service cycle and improving fuel system uptime.

"The Guardian Connect remote service delivery platform is changing the way our customers view service responsiveness. The discovery and resolution of service issues before c-store customers or personnel are aware of them is really changing the service expectations in our industry," notes Scott Jones, Senior VP of Guardian Connect. "Our c-store operators want to deliver the best possible experience for their valued customers and our remote service platform improves uptime of the fuel system during peak periods and delivers higher scores on key customer satisfaction metrics like flow-rates and receipts printed with each transaction."

Guardian Connect, launched by Guardian Fueling Technologies in 2019, also delivers reduced maintenance costs by arming their 250+ field technicians with remote diagnostic information reducing time on-site and delivering more effective repairs. Smart dispatch of technicians with the parts most likely required to make a repair first trip is another key benefit of the connection and remote diagnosis for Guardian's technician network.

Parker's ultimately will gain an edge on the competition by having actionable information days before the traditional processes would have daylighted fuel system performance issues.

To learn more about Guardian Connect, visit www.getguardianconnect.com, or contact Sydney Wimberly, Guardian Connect Relationship Manager at (843) 344-4392, or email: swimberley@guardianfueltech.com

ABOUT GUARDIAN FUELING TECHNOLOGIES:

Guardian Fueling Technologies is the leading distributor, innovative services provider and contractor to service the needs of fuel system owners and operators across the Southeast. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and serves their customer base from 17 branch offices located across a footprint of seven states. Their core competency is innovative services and solutions delivered by a network of over 250+ service technicians, 75+ installers and overall 500+ industry leading professionals. Guardian is a leading distributor for the premier products in the industry including Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Verifone, OPW, Franklin, Xerxes, Containment Solutions and Bravo among many others. Guardian also founded and proudly operates FuelGuard fuel quality services, and SafeGuard compliance solutions across the Southeast.

ABOUT PARKER'S: Honored as the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, Parker's is strategically redefining the nation's convenience store industry, offering customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and superior customer service at retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina. Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker's has a commitment to exceeding customer expectations and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the nation's leading convenience store and foodservice companies. Parker's Kitchen, the popular food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella, serves world-famous hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac 'n' cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials. The company's popular Parker's Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 228,000 members, has saved Parker's customers more than $15 million to date. Learn more: www.parkerskitchen.com.

Related Images






Image 1: Guardian Connect


Link-Monitor-Manage



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • For Longer-Range EVs, a Cousin of Silicon Makes a Material Difference

    The global auto industry is investing billions of dollars in chips made of silicon carbide, a more robust cousin of Silicon Valley’s namesake element that companies believe can help them build high-performance EVs.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Oil eases as U.S. mulls strategic reserve sales

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses from the previous session on Thursday, as the United States said it was considering selling oil from its strategic reserves and as Russia said it was ready to stabilise the natural gas market. Brent crude prices were down 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $80.92 a barrel by 1306 GMT, after touching a session low of $79.08. "The crude market might be less tight should the United States tap the strategic crude reserves and if Russia manages to send more natural gas to Europe, this might result in less substitution from natural gas to crude," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Lithium Prices Are Soaring, Sparking More Deals for Key Battery Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is having a moment -- and record prices won’t deter the flurry of deals for the key battery metal.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoA number of acquisitions of lithium miners have bee

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Norfolk Southern Reopens Kentucky Intermodal Terminal

    Norfolk Southern has reopened an intermodal terminal serving Louisville, Kentucky, in light of "strong growth" in the intermodal market there. NS (NYSE: NSC) reopened the terminal in Buechel, Kentucky, on Monday. The terminal will be open only for inbound traffic coming from the Norfolk International Terminals in Virginia and the Portsmouth APM Terminals at the Virginia International Gateway in Norfolk. The reopening will add terminal capacity to the growing Louisville market, NS said Sept. 29.

  • Mixing & matching covid boosters ‘might be a great opportunity’: Doctor

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Emergency Medicine Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Container Crisis Gets So Bad Coca-Cola Switches to Bulk Freight

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping stuff in containers has gotten so out of hand that Coca-Cola Co. is switching its cargoes to vessels that are normally only used by industrial commodity traders to help keep its business running.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeIn normal times, the company transports materials around the world in the same 20 f

  • Oil Extends Drop From 7-Year High as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell further after Russia offered to ease Europe’s natural gas crisis and warned OPEC+ not to let crude prices run too high.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeFutures in New York fell as much as 3.2%

  • Shell Hurt by Hurricane Ida but Lifted by Soaring Energy Prices

    Royal Dutch Shell  warned Thursday of a $400 million adverse impact on its third-quarter earnings from the consequences of Hurricane Ida hitting the Gulf of Mexico in August. The U.K.-Dutch energy giant, which is the world’s top producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said that cash flow at its LNG division “is expected to be significantly impacted” by fluctuations on the back of the prevailing gas and electricity price environment. The group’s LNG production has declined in recent months to its lowest since 2016, due to production problems and what the company calls “feedgas constraints and additional maintenance.”

  • FedEx Ground and Berkshire Grey Team Up to Streamline Small Package Processing

    New Sortation Solution Enables Autonomous Package Processing And Improved Optimization

  • Marijuana, Alertness and Chainsaws

    Employees in sensitive jobs must stay alert.