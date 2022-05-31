U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,159.23
    +0.99 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,179.85
    -33.11 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,156.70
    +25.57 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.55
    -15.35 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.66
    -0.41 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -12.60 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.51 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8390
    +0.0960 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    -0.0034 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6090
    +0.9890 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,992.43
    +1,343.42 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    696.12
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Guardian Fueling Technologies Launches Guardian EVI

Guardian Fueling Technologies
·2 min read

Guardian EVI

Guardian EVI
Guardian EVI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Fueling Technologies is pleased to announce the formation of a new division, Guardian EVI, which will support Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and the significant growth in EV charger demand in the United States. Deployment of electric vehicle chargers is growing in popularity with Guardian's traditional retail and commercial customers that want to offer electric fueling to their customers and fleets in addition to the new EV charging markets, including hospitality, multi-family, workplace and parking.

Guardian EVI has received a significant investment from the company, and it has added several industry veterans to its team in areas such as service, installation, project management and business development. Best-in-class product lines and a full-service approach from planning and grant development to fully developed locations including installation and on-going service are cornerstones of the Guardian EVI business unit. "Deployment of EVs has reached a place where significant investments are flowing to EV infrastructure and Guardian EVI stands ready to support the electrification of America," said Guardian Fueling Technologies CEO, Joey Batchelor. "The expertise we have added to the Guardian EVI division will allow us to offer real-world experience with specification development and cost-effective solutions from a variety of vendors to meet every market need". 

Guardian EVI will leverage other Guardian divisions such as Guardian Connect, the company's remote service delivery platform that provides real-time notifications of service issues and then acts upon them within minutes versus days or weeks in traditional service models. EV charging technology continues to evolve, and Guardian EVI will maximize its expertise in the fueling experience to deliver products and services to fit any application.

For more information, please visit our website at www.guardianfueltech.com and click the Guardian EVI tab under solutions, or reach out to Jason Cortes, Guardian EVI Business Development Director, at (210) 563-9141, or email him at jasoncortes@guardianfueltech.com

ABOUT GUARDIAN FUELING TECHNOLOGIES:

Guardian Fueling Technologies is the leading distributor, innovative services provider and contractor to service the needs of fuel system owners and operators across the Southeast. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and serves their customer base from 17 branch offices located across a footprint of seven states. Their core competency is innovative services and solutions delivered by a network of over 300+ service technicians, 75+ installers and overall 550+ industry-leading professionals. Guardian is a leading distributor for the premier products in the industry including Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Verifone, OPW, Franklin, Xerxes, Containment Solutions and Bravo among many others. Guardian EVI was launched in 2022 to support electric vehicle infrastructure deployment across the United States. Guardian also founded and proudly operates Guardian Connect, a remote service delivery platform, FuelGuard fuel quality services, and SafeGuard compliance solutions across the Southeast.

Related Images






Image 1: Guardian EVI



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Mark

  • Looking for $100,000 Salary? See How Much the Biggest U.S. Companies Pay Workers

    The median worker at Google made nearly $300,000 in 2021; at the other end was an Aptiv worker in Mexico who took home $7,400.

  • OPEC Weighs Suspending Russia From Oil-Production Deal

    Some OPEC members are exploring the idea of suspending Russia’s participation in an oil-production deal as Western sanctions and a partial European ban begin to undercut Moscow’s ability to pump more, OPEC delegates said.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless G

  • Google exec: U.S. visa backlog ‘a problem’ for retaining top talent

    Google VP of Government Affairs & Public Policy Karan Bhatia joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the delay in processing U.S. visas and how it's impacting tech companies and their ability to retain top talent.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recess

  • Exclusive-Russian oil firms to reopen wells in June banking on demand rally, sources say

    Between May 1 and 30, Russian oil production increased to 10.19 million barrels per day (bpd) from 10.05 million bpd in April, the Interfax news agency reported. Sources said Russian companies plan to ramp up output in hopes of a summer pick-up in domestic demand and as Russia increases sea-borne supply to buyers such as India and China. "At first there were many concerns on how sales would proceed, but now the situation has settled a bit, and demand for Russian barrels has improved," a source who sells Russian oil abroad told Reuters.

  • Briggs & Stratton grows home standby generator unit under new owner as it targets Generac

    Generac Power Systems’ crosstown rival in the home standby generator business Briggs & Stratton is making strides under new owner KPS Capital Partners to increase its competitiveness in generators and expand in energy-storage products.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • Hanesbrands says it suffered a ransomware attack on May 24 and has informed law enforcement

    Hanesbrands Inc. said Tuesday it was the subject of a ransomware attack on May 24 and activated business continuity plans and incident response to contain it. In

  • Insurance Is the Real Weapon in Europe’s Russian Oil Embargo

    While the ban on imports of Russian crude is a potent political symbol, losing European insurance on shipments is more powerful economically.

  • EU’s Russian Oil Embargo Sends Prices Surging. Exxon Stock Is Rising.

    In addition to the EU phasing out Russian imports to crimp supply, demand from China is expected to pick up after Shanghai relaxed Covid restrictions.

  • Vingroup collaborates with Intel; Signs agreement to develop advanced technologies

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 31 May 2022 - Vingroup today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Intel to create a wide range of advanced computing systems including 5...

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • B&M hires new boss as discount retailer posts fall in sales

    Current chief financial officer Alex Russo will take over as chief executive next year.