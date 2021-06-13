'Guardians of the Galaxy' hits Xbox, PlayStation and PC on October 26th

It was only a matter of time. Guardians of the Galaxy has been transformed into a third-person, narrative-driven action-adventure game, and it's landing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC on October 26th.

The game is in development at Eidos Montreal, the studio behind Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided, and it looks like that single-player, story-driven DNA has made its way into Guardians of the Galaxy. The only playable character in the game is Star-Lord, though he always has his teammates by his side.

This is Square Enix's second foray into the revamped Marvel universe, following the 2020 Avengers game developed by Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics. That one was definitely not a narrative-based, single-player game, and it fell short on the action or adventure parts, too.

Check out our closer look at Guardians of the Galaxy right here.