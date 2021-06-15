'Guardians of the Galaxy' is coming to Nintendo Switch

When Square Enix announced Guardians of the Galaxy during its E3 showcase on Sunday, it said the game was coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC. Nintendo has now confirmed the title will also come to Switch. Much like Control and Hitman 3, Guardians of the Galaxy's Switch port is in fact a version of the game you'll access through cloud streaming. That may be disappointing for some, but the upside is that it will be available on the same day as its PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox counterparts.

Guardians of Galaxy comes from Eidos Montreal, the studio behind Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided. It will be a single-player experience where you'll play as Star-Lord. In practice, the gameplay looks a lot like Mass Effect. You'll have to make decisions that will sometimes have a significant effect on the story.

Update 1:00PM ET: This article has been modified after publish with distribution details.