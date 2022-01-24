U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.25
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,086.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,372.75
    -53.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.70
    -5.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.08
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.37
    +4.78 (+18.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3494
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7510
    +0.0960 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,746.09
    -1,918.01 (-5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.42
    +526.74 (+217.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.80
    -90.33 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Guardicore and Medigate Provide Zero Trust-enabled Ransomware Mitigation

·3 min read

Integration Allows Healthcare Delivery Organizations (HDOs) to Gain Visibility and Control Over their Entire IoHT Environment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore, the segmentation company simplifying Zero Trust enforcement and now part of Akamai, today announced a new technology integration with Medigate as part of its commitment to help HDOs fortify their security posture. Guardicore's software-enabled micro-segmentation platform paired with Medigate's IoHT-specialized security management platform provides HDOs complete visibility and control over their IoHT environment to prevent ransomware attacks.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)
Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)

"We're committed to improving the security of healthcare IT networks, literally protecting patients' lives during ransomware attacks," said Sharon Besser, Sr. Director of Corporate Development at Akamai (former SVP Business Development, Guardicore). "It's difficult to secure healthcare networks because they are a complex maze of multi-vendor medical devices, applications, and highly sensitive data. IT and security leaders using Guardicore and Medigate can quickly build a complete asset inventory and apply granular control policies protecting critical assets, medical equipment and endpoints to ensure they are properly protected from cyberthreats at scale."

The interconnectivity of networked devices improves the patient experience and facilitates valuable data collection for healthcare providers, but it also introduces risk to healthcare organizations. This integration enables Guardicore customers to draw device classification and risk score information from Medigate to eliminate unnecessary communication flows and reduce their attack surface. Limiting east-west traffic improves the HDO's security posture and simplifies fulfilling compliance mandates detailed in Protected Health Information (PHI) security frameworks. The Guardicore solution also enables HDOs to ring-fence critical applications that traffic sensitive patient data automatically and on an as-needed basis.

Key benefits of the joint solution include:

  • Limiting Lateral Movement: Guardicore recommends specific security policies to reduce lateral movement and scale of ransomware breaches.

  • Enhanced Device Mapping: Medigate identifies and classifies IoT devices to produce a centralized, mapped environment.

  • Deep Insight: Richer data from devices improves threat detection capabilities and identifies malicious anomalies.

  • Real-Time and Historical Views: Simplified view of complex environments by focusing on real-time data or established trends.

"Effective threat processing requires an intimate understanding of the HDO's connected landscape. From a practical perspective, it also requires an effective breach containment strategy," said Medigate Co-Founder, Jonathan Langer. "For those very reasons, our integration with Guardicore's segmentation platform is both timely and powerful."

To learn more about Guardicore and Medigate's integration, please visit here.

About Guardicore
Guardicore, now part of Akamai, delivers easy-to-use Zero Trust network segmentation to security practitioners across the globe. Our mission is to minimize the effects of high-impact breaches, like ransomware, while protecting the critical assets at the heart of your network. We shut down adversarial lateral movement, fast. From bare metal to virtual machines and containers, Guardicore has you covered across your endpoints, data centers, and the cloud. Our software-based platform helps you become more secure to enable your organization's digital transformation.

About Medigate
Connected devices bring complicated risks, and it has never been harder to secure the healthcare enterprise. Medigate, now part of Claroty, has created a simple platform to orchestrate and augment HDO security, allowing them to "Connect with Confidence." Healthcare is all we focus on, which fuels our deep understanding of IoHT. From the foundation of industry-leading visibility and insights, advanced features allow for the mitigation of cyber risk, increased compliance, and significant operational improvements. Medigate has been named "Best in KLAS" for Healthcare IoT Security.

Media Contact
Helen Yang
Media Relations
Akamai Technologies
htse@akamai.com
858-404-1436

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardicore-and-medigate-provide-zero-trust-enabled-ransomware-mitigation-301465958.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Before December-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • 4 Gaming Stocks to Buy After Microsoft's Deal to Buy Activision Blizzard

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) recent $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) highlights the value behind the companies that make video games. With big tech increasingly talking up the metaverse opportunity, companies with talented software engineers are going to be in high demand, and are naturally in the best position to capitalize on the development of these virtual worlds. Of course, Activision shareholders are probably wondering where to invest next.

  • 3 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is interesting for a long list of reasons, but most of all because it means different things to different companies. There hasn't been a technological development that promises such a broad pool of opportunities since the dawn of the internet. In the spirit of that idea, three Motley Fool contributors think Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are set to benefit enormously from the virtual world, and the exciting part is they'll do it in completely different ways.

  • Bitcoin stealers: malware that raid crypto wallets

    Scammers stole a record $14bn in cryptocurrency in 2021.

  • Could Roku Become the Next Netflix?

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) started as a mail-order service for renting DVD movies, but its pivot into streaming content was the big step that made the company the top content provider it is today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has built a reputation for its streaming dongles and TV software. It's currently just one-tenth of Netflix's size, but here's why Roku could someday grow up to be as big.

  • Fantom Becomes Third-Largest DeFi Protocol by Value Locked

    The value locked on DeFi-centric projects built on Fantom has surged 52% in the past week.

  • Apple's second-gen AirPods fall back to $100

    A number of Apple's sound products are on sale right now at Amazon including the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro, with the best deal on second-gen AirPods.

  • Bitcoin price crash becomes even more drastic as crypto owners lose hundreds of billions

    After hitting a record high of almost $68,000 in November, the digital currency is now worth under $35,000

  • Dogelon Mars Found Temporary Respite Amidst the Crypto Chaos

    Dogelon Mars (ELON) saw heavy losses last week. A 35% breakout on Sunday, however, suggests investor interest remains strong.

  • Sony: Buy or Sell?

    The Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) media conglomerate has been crushing the market recently. The company is a leader and a driving force in several different industries, including music and movie production, audio recording technology, consumer electronics, video games and consoles, and digital media-focused semiconductors.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Meta's Metaverse Dreams

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, is often considered a top play on the growing metaverse, which could eventually blur the lines between our physical and digital worlds with virtual reality and augmented reality platforms. Meta enjoys a first-mover's advantage in this space through Oculus, the virtual reality company it acquired in 2014. Oculus' latest VR device, the Quest 2, reportedly topped ten million shipments last year to become the world's most popular stand-alone VR headset by a wide margin.

  • Samsung’s entry Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with less memory than last year’s model

    With Samsung scheduled to announce its next Galaxy S flagships in February, a new leak suggests the company may have a pricing change planned for its high-end phone lineup.

  • Shiba Inu Is Down 66%: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

    If you think the stock market has made investors richer over the past couple of years, take a closer look at the cryptocurrency arena. The aggregate value of digital currencies nearly tripled to $2.2 trillion last year, and was up more than 14-fold between the March 2020 bottom and the end of 2021.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    For example, the legendary investor has stated that "cryptocurrencies basically have no value and they don't produce anything." Now, my view is that Buffett is missing the mark -- at least with some cryptocurrencies.

  • WhatsApp is nearly ready to migrate Android chats to iPhone

    The latest WhatsApp iOS beta includes code references to a feature for chat history migration.

  • Review: Sony’s Future-Proof 4K X90J TV Is Built for 2022 But Ready for 2024

    Sony’s 4K television includes many features that make it ready for now and for the future. But do they all hold up? Here’s our review.

  • 3D printing's next act: big metal objects

    A new metal 3D printing technology could revolutionize the way large industrial products like planes and cars are made, reducing the cost and carbon footprint of mass manufacturing.Why it matters: 3D printing — also called additive manufacturing — has been used since the 1980s to make small plastic parts and prototypes. Metal printing is newer, and the challenge has been figuring out how to make things like large car parts faster and cheaper than traditional methods.Get market news worthy of you

  • Shady Network of Fake Mossad Job Sites Targets Iranian Spies

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe headhunters at VIP Human Solutions have a unique pitch for those working in sensitive security jobs in Hezbollah and the Assad regime: Come work for us in Israel.Underneath a picture of the Israeli flag and a contact number with an Israeli country code, VIP Human Solutions’ website advertises itself as the “VIP center for recruitment of the most distinguished in the military and security services of Syria and Hezbollah in Lebanon” th

  • 'Dying Light 2' will include free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

    If you haven’t had a chance to purchase a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S yet, developer Techland is making the decision of whether to buy Dying Light 2 now or later easy.

  • Solana (SOL) Takes an Early Monday Dive as Outage News Weighs

    Following a 32.5% slump last week, news of a second network outage this month leaves SOL under pressure this morning.