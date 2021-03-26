U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.25
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,659.00
    +158.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,692.00
    -78.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.80
    +14.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.13
    +1.57 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.70
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    -1.42 (-6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7520
    +0.5910 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,231.59
    +57.74 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,068.79
    +24.87 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,720.90
    +46.07 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company Provides Corporate Update and Overview of Growth Plans

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops science-based, clinically supported nutritional supplements, medical foods, and diagnostic products, announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Effective March 1, 2021, the Company amended its Certificate of Incorporation to effectuate a 1-for-6 reverse split of its outstanding common stock. Accordingly, all share and per share amounts included herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split for all periods presented.

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2020 include the following:

  • Total revenue of $1,889,844 for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $902,937 for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of approximately 109%.

  • Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $(8,571,657) or $(0.60) per share, as compared to a net loss of $(10,878,308) or $(1.79) per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • Cash balance at December 31, 2020 of $8,518,732.

  • Pro forma cash balance at December 31, 2020 of $45,727,241, after giving effect to the sale of common stock and the exercise of warrants during January and February 2021.

Corporate highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 include the following:

  • The Company appointed seasoned nutritional products industry veteran Bret Scholtes as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors.

  • The Company retained an investment banking firm to act as its exclusive financial advisor to assist management and the Board of Directors in the identification and evaluation of strategic transactions to enhance shareholder value.

  • Ho Wah Genting Berhad, the Company’s exclusive Malaysian distributor, advised Guardion that Astramern Astra H (formerly Astramern Nutra H), an immune support dietary supplement designed and produced by the Company, was granted product registration approval by the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency. Previously, in August 2020, the Company had announced the product registration approval of the vitamin formulation Astramern NutraV.

  • New data was published in the journal Nutrients (published October 26, 2020) that the efficacy of the Company’s Lumega-Z® compared to the current standard of care, the AREDS-2 soft gel supplement (marketed under the PreserVision® brand by Bausch + Lomb) in patients with vision problems associated with eye disease. Lumega-Z® demonstrated statistically significant vision improvements in both eyes at six months (p < 0.001), and a positive linear trend with treatment time (p < 0.001), with benefits evident after just three months. This compares to no significant change (p > 0.05) provided by the AREDS-2 supplement gel cap formulation.

  • A trademark was issued for “NutriGuard” on October 27, 2020 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office under Class 5 – nutritional dietary supplements.

Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As it was for many companies, 2020 was a year of transition and challenge on multiple fronts. I joined the Company in January 2021 to lead the effort to build Guardion into a leading clinical nutrition company with the objective that it become a top performing growth company. As a start, our team has taken the first three months of 2021 to begin to assess the business, the core fundamentals, and the market opportunity for the Company’s products and services. I am excited by the prospects of the business, evidenced, in part, by the increased revenue on a year-over-year basis and the critical third-party validation of our science that we received in 2020. We plan to continue such efforts in future periods.”

Mr. Scholtes continued, “We have much to do in the coming months before we will be in a position to implement and accelerate our growth initiatives. We are focused on building a strong foundation by developing a business model and infrastructure that are designed for long-term commercial success. We have started this process by concentrating on certain key areas, including our business strategy, go-to-market capabilities, scientific affairs and human capital. We are also beginning the process of establishing our nascent brands and identifying core customer bases where we can accelerate our marketing efforts once our clinical support and scientific evidence is in place.”

Mr. Scholtes concluded, “This process will take time, but we have already taken two important steps to build a stronger company. We have raised sufficient capital to not only fund the process -- but also to accelerate the process -- of building the Company through organic growth and carefully considered strategic acquisitions. Our recent at-the-market equity financings in 2021 generated gross proceeds of $35,000,000 and the exercise of warrants in 2021 generated net proceeds of $3,608,509. In addition, our recent reverse stock split enabled us to come into full compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing rules regarding minimum bid stock price. Over the long-term, the key to our success will be to create value in well-differentiated and robust brands through strong clinically proven claims that address consumer needs in growing markets, both domestically and internationally. We are committed to bringing compelling products to market under meaningful and differentiated brands supported by strong science. We appreciate the patience and support of our shareholders as we focus on the Company’s evolution during 2021.”

Financial Results

Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by approximately 109% to $1,889,844, as compared total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $902,937, primarily due to an initial order from the Company’s Malaysian distributor of $890,000 for a novel nutraceutical formulation designed to support the body’s immune function.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $8,494,940, as compared to operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $11,058,559. Operating expenses in 2020 included a $615,936 reduction to expense associated with the settlement with the former Chief Executive Officer, while operating expenses in 2019 included a goodwill impairment charge of $1,563,520.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $(8,571,657), which included inventory write-downs of $971,719, offset by a net gain from the settlement with the former Chief Executive Officer of $615,936. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $(10,878,308), which included a goodwill impairment charge of $1,563,520. Taking all of these factors into account, net loss decreased by approximately 21% in 2020 as compared to 2019.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion’s portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and diagnostic products support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion’s commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. This combination of expertise and scientific knowledge forms the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the eye care industry and the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward- looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
Scott Arnold
516-222-2560
scotta@coreir.com

Media Relations Contact:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com


Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash

$

8,518,732

$

11,115,502

Accounts receivable

11,248

78,337

Inventories

384,972

310,941

Prepaid expenses

179,931

362,938

Total current assets

9,094,883

11,867,718

Deposits

11,751

11,751

Property and equipment, net

285,676

374,638

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

418,590

572,714

Intangible assets, net

50,000

50,000

Total assets

$

9,860,900

$

12,876,821

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

608,313

$

129,132

Accrued expenses

127,637

116,211

Payable to former officer

148,958

-

Derivative warrant liability

25,978

13,323

Operating lease liability - current

162,845

151,568

Total current liabilities

1,073,731

410,234

Operating lease liability – long-term

271,903

434,747

Total liabilities

1,345,634

844,981

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ Equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 15,170,628 and 12,497,094 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019

15,171

12,497

Additional paid-in capital

62,583,423

57,531,014

Accumulated deficit

(54,083,328

)

(45,511,671

)

Total stockholders’ equity

8,515,266

12,031,840

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

9,860,900

$

12,876,821


Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Revenue

Medical foods

$

1,609,482

$

444,657

Medical devices

275,862

434,010

Other

4,500

24,270

Total revenue

1,889,844

902,937

Cost of goods sold

Medical foods (includes inventory write-down of $760,488 during the year ended December 31, 2020)

1,599,510

155.212

Medical devices (includes inventory write-down of $211,231 during the year ended December 31, 2020)

344,647

178,815

Other

2,478

7,288

Total cost of goods sold

1,946,635

341,315

Gross profit (loss)

(56,791

)

561,622

Operating expenses

Research and development

160,978

194,311

Sales and marketing

1,450,205

1,874,901

General and administrative

7,450,245

7,425,827

Costs related to resignation of former officer (including the reversal of previously recognized stock compensation expense of $965,295 during the year ended December 31, 2020)

(615,936

)

-

Loss on sales of equipment

18,500

-

Equipment impairment

30,948

-

Goodwill impairment

-

1,563,520

Total operating expenses

8,494,940

11,058,559

Loss from operations

(8,551,731

)

(10,496,937

)

Other income (expenses):

Interest expense

(7,271

)

(258,365

)

Finance cost upon issuance of warrants

-

(415,955

)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

(12,655

)

292,949

Total other income (expenses)

(19,926

)

(381,371

)

Net loss

(8,571,657

)

(10,878,308

)

Net loss per common share – basic and diluted

$

(0.60

)

$

(1.79

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted

14,256,856

6,078,014


Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Operations by Segment

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Corporate

Medical
Foods and
Nutraceuticals

Medical
Devices

Total

Revenue

$

4,500

$

1,609,482

$

275,862

$

1,889,844

Cost of goods sold

2,478

1,599,510

344,647

1,946,635

Gross profit (loss)

2,022

9,972

(68,785

)

(56,791

)

Stock compensation expense

544,127

-

-

544,127

Operating expenses

3,757,945

3,892,899

299,969

7,950,813

Loss from operations

$

(4,300,050

)

$

(3,882,927

)

$

(368,754

)

$

(8,551,731

)


As of December 31, 2020

Corporate

Medical
Foods and
Nutraceuticals

Medical
Devices

Total

Current assets

Cash

$

8,518,732

$

-

$

-

$

8,518,732

Inventories, net

-

254,879

130,093

384,972

Other

-

89,333

101,846

191,179

Total current assets

8,518,732

344,212

231,939

9,094,883

Right of use asset

-

374,447

44,143

418,590

Property and equipment, net

-

135,641

150,035

285,676

Intangible assets, net

-

50,000

-

50,000

Other

-

11,751

-

11,751

Total assets

$

8,518,732

$

916,051

$

426,217

$

9,860,900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices rise on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

    Oil prices were up about 2% on Friday, rebounding on concerns it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, which would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products. Brent crude rose $1.18, or 1.9%, to $63.13 a barrel by 1122 GMT, after dropping 3.8% on Thursday. Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said on Friday operations to free the stranded container ship would resume after completing dredging operations, which are 87% complete.

  • WeWork Agrees to $9 Billion SPAC Deal to Get Public Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork has agreed to sell itself to a blank-check company in a deal that values the troubled startup at $9 billion including debt and marks a 18-month turnaround from its failed attempt at a traditional initial public offering.BowX Acquisition Corp. expects the deal to close in the third quarter of 2021 and has been approved by both companies’ boards, the companies said in a statement Friday.WeWork will also raise $1.3 billion, including $800 million in private investment in public equity, from investors including Insight Partners, funds managed by Starwood Capital Group, and Fidelity Management. The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.WeWork, co-founded by Adam Neumann and heavily backed by SoftBank Group Corp., was valued at as much as $47 billion two years ago. Its attempt to go public laid bare the many weaknesses of the business, and the coronavirus pandemic took a further toll on the company’s prospects. WeWork’s model consists of packing high volumes of workers into shared offices, an unappealing option for many people during a health crisis.Read More: Adam Neumann Era of Excess and Eccentricity Over at WeWork WeWork’s Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure and Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani will continue to lead the company. Vivek Ranadive of special-purpose-acquisition vehicle BowX and Insight Partners’s Deven Parekh will join the company’s board.BowX Acquisition Corp is managed by Ranadive and Murray Rode, both former executives at TIBCO Software and co-founders of venture firm Bow Capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to trade the Suez Canal cargo ship blockage: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, March 26, 2021.

  • Insight: Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

    As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. One Canadian lender, Equitable Bank, also told Reuters it had seen a surge in deposits from Hong Kong just after the new law was introduced in June 2020.

  • Burberry becomes first luxury brand to suffer Chinese backlash over Xinjiang

    Burberry has lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark tartan design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the Chinese backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang. China on Friday sanctioned organisations and individuals in the United Kingdom over what it called "lies and disinformation" about Xinjiang, days after Britain imposed sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the western Chinese region. Burberry is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns.

  • Volkswagen to seek dieselgate damages from former CEO, Audi boss

    Volkswagen will claim damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over its diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said on Friday. The German group said that following a far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn and Stadler had breached their duty of care, adding it had found no violations by other members of the management board. Winterkorn and Stadler have both denied being responsible for the scandal.

  • GameStop Soars to Erase $4 Billion Hole as Meme Stocks Roar

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. rallied to erase its earnings-led slump as Reddit-favorite stocks surged and traders touted the company’s ongoing corporate transformation.The video-game retailer rallied 53% to $183.75, recouping all of its $4.3 billion drop after quarterly earnings failed to answer Wall Street’s most pressing questions on the company’s turnaround. Fellow retail darlings like movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and headphone maker Koss Corp. followed GameStop higher on Thursday.Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop have been a poster child for Reddit-armed retail traders looking to rally against short sellers. Thursday’s rally came amid a flood of trading activity, with more than 49 million shares changing hands -- almost three times the amount that has been traded in the past week.The company’s ongoing shake-up, led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, to make the retailer a tech heavyweight has continued to gain strength. The company announced a slew of new hires to help it re-shape its image and business on Tuesday, and Cohen has continued to replace members of its board with no plans to slow down.The company has made “significant changes” to its board since June 2020 and expects “to experience additional changes” at its annual meeting this year, GameStop said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, listing eight members would depart.The retailer reported a quarterly profit that missed the average analyst forecast despite expectations for new gaming consoles to fuel sales. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate, to mark the 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales. The results led to a 34% slump in the shares on Wednesday.(Updates with closing prices throughout, adds earnings details in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don't pay an investment adviser to 'beat the market' — do this instead

    Data shows a majority of fund managers lost out to the S&P 500 for the 11th straight year.

  • India Resumes Bankruptcy Filings Halted by Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- India allowed the resumption of bankruptcy filings, ending a year-old suspension created to protect firms from the impact of the virus pandemic, people with knowledge of the matter said.The law is in operation after an executive order halting bankruptcy proceedings expired on March 25, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is not public. The move follows a court ruling earlier this week that mandated banks to resume classifying bad debt, unwinding another pandemic-era measure.The two steps together will give investors a clearer sense of the impact of the pandemic on the asset quality of local banks. The resumption of bankruptcies also reopens avenues for lenders to collect soured debt from delinquent borrowers, allowing them more tools to manage one of the world’s worst bad loan piles.The Reserve Bank of India expects that 13.5% of outstanding loans at local lenders could turn sour by September from 7.5% a year earlier: that would be the highest level since 1999.The lifting of the halt comes even as a resurgence in virus cases threatens the nascent economic recovery. It could spark a wave of new insolvencies, pent up from last year when businesses were hurt by India’s first economic contraction in decades.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government last year halted the process of initiating most fresh insolvency proceedings to insulate cash-strapped borrowers hit by the pandemic for six months starting March 25, and that was extended twice during the year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Massive Cargo Ships Are Outrun by Nimble Fleet in New Speed Race

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, container shipping was a rough business. Margins were minuscule, the risks were high and growth prospects bobbed with the unpredictable tides of global trade. That it's now generating record profits is one of the great economic surprises of the pandemic.The transformation over the past year also debunks a premise expressed loudly by pundits and politicians in recent years that U.S.-China trade, the most vital route of international commerce, was heading inexorably down a path of steady decline. The world wants more from China Inc. today than ever, and — as illustrated by the containers piled high on a ship stuck in the Suez Canal this week — companies in the U.S. and Europe need it faster than before.Accelerated by more online shopping, the demand is so strong that customers of ocean freight are increasingly willing to pay up for it, too. At Matson Inc., a Honolulu-based company with a fleet of smaller, nimbler vessels that charge a premium over the rates to transport on much larger ships, the need for a quick Shanghai-to-Los Angeles service became so great that executives decided to add a second weekly run last year and make it a permanent offering.“I was getting calls at 2 in the morning from customers saying ‘Look, you’ve got to do something, you’ve got to help me,”’ Matthew Cox, Matson's CEO, said in an interview.Matson’s main business is shuttling staple goods to Hawaii and Guam and it ranks outside the top 20 largest container lines. But its stock jumped almost 40% last year and the industry as a whole is healthier than ever, topping more than $200 billion in estimated revenue in 2020. It’s conceivable that the largest players including Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and China’s Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. ended a tumultuous year with their most profitable quarter to date.Another $1.9 trillion in U.S. fiscal stimulus may keep the good times going in 2021. Maersk CEO Soren Skou said on Tuesday that “we have to expect that some of that money will be used to buy goods that need to be transported.”Still, running full steam has revealed how temperamental the backbone of the global trading system is when stretched: Crews are overworked, thousands of containers have tumbled overboard in high seas and the vessel blocking Suez threatens wider economic problems if it snarls traffic for more then a few days.Read More: Suez Canal Snarled With Giant Ship Stuck in Top Trade ArteryBeyond the setbacks, ocean freight companies have been propelled by a confluence of factors. First, governments from Australia to Belgium kept consumers flush with cash and their financial systems liquid. Then China’s factories and American consumers recovered quickly from last year’s initial shocks and emerged from three years of supply-and-demand turmoil — a U.S.-China trade war followed by the pandemic — still intertwined.“China remains the manufacturing floor of the world,” Cox said in early March. “There are problems that are real and need to be dealt with, but it doesn’t change the fact that China has built a very capable network that in the short run people will find very difficult to replace.”For six decades before Covid-19, U.S. household spending on goods declined proportionately as Americans spent more on services. That trend flipped in 2020, to the tune of a $523 billion increase in merchandise purchases, McKinsey & Co. calculates. “All the freighters and transport assets were more or less sucked up by the strong transpacific trade lane,” said Ludwig Hausmann, a partner in McKinsey’s Munich office. “China right now is unbeatable.”In Washington and in European capitals, politicians vilified supply chains that extended to state-managed economies like China or Vietnam.But talk to retailers and manufacturers dependent on Asia and it becomes clear the crisis reinforced those links, serving as a reminder to diversify suppliers and proving eulogies to globalization were premature. Shipping and inventory carrying costs have surged, but not enough to avoid new supply risks ranging from weather and tariffs to disease.Trade’s Resilience“Firms have basically decided that they can manage that and still pursue these efficiency gains,” said Robert Koopman, chief economist at the Geneva-based World Trade Organization. “That helps explain why trade has been resilient.”Ask Heath Pittman about the crisis and he’ll tell you about three months he spent in Chicago ensuring freight kept moving so shelves stayed stocked at Rural King, an Illinois-based chain of about 125 general-merchandise stores in small-town America.Rural King’s international logistics manager used 10 times as many 40-foot-long containers to import lawnmowers from Vietnam in 2020 than the year before. Pittman wasn’t going to be caught short in 2021 either, importing nearly triple last year’s number of containers of mowers. A consolidation facility in Vietnam will open in June, complementing five already in China, aiming to ensure enough products are always available.“That’s a lot of costs for us and that’s a lot of risk,” Pittman said. “But the overwhelming positives that we get for our customers, we’ve determined that is worth more than being overbought.”Demand and supply both were challenges last year for Polaris Inc., the maker of snowmobiles, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles that had, in two strokes of pre-pandemic serendipity, already started reinforcing its supplier base a few years earlier before rebranding in 2019 to “Think Outside.”Behind nearly 3,600 Polaris dealers is a production network feeding factories in Asia, North America and Europe. Making a single Polaris recreational vehicle involves as many as 2,000 parts, an achievement when about 10% of suppliers at any given time were under some sort of Covid-related duress, said Ken Pucel, executive vice president for global operations and engineering.The Medina, Minnesota-based company adjusted assembly lines to make products based on what parts were available. It used more artificial intelligence and digital technology. It dispatched an employee to Los Angeles to run an operation usually left to logistics providers — the flow of container imports. “Port congestion is one of our largest supply chain issues today,” Pucel said.Transpacific snarls have also reached Europe, where Düsseldorf-based XSTAFF GmbH, a purchasing network for retailers and wholesalers, chartered its own cargo ship in February to help ensure members could import goods from Asia. Rates for a 40-foot container from China to Europe are hovering around $8,000, nearly quadruple the cost a year ago, and probably will stay above $5,000 at least through June, XSTAFF Chairman Bodo Knop said. “The demand side is much bigger than the supply side,” he said.Such imbalances will eventually level out. While goods trade won’t likely to return to its height in globalization’s heyday a few decades ago — expanding twice as fast as the world economy — the WTO’s Koopman expects a return to the long-term average of 1.4 times global growth.E-commerce will keep fueling that. “A lot of people for the first time ever experienced the convenience of clicking a button and having a product show up at their door,” said Ryan Petersen, founder and CEO of Flexport, a San Francisco-based freight forwarder. “That’s an addictive thing.”Petersen reckons better technology will help the shift to more speed and complexity, but doesn’t anticipate “big dramatic shifts” in supply chains or production locations.John McCown, the founder of Blue Alpha Capital, has seen plenty of shipping booms and busts. His mentor was Malcom McLean, the North Carolina trucking executive who pioneered containerization in the 1950s. If a worldwide shock like a pandemic could pick its prey, an industry with high fixed costs like massive ships seemed to be among the slow buffalo. “A real bloodbath is what I was thinking,” McCown said.Instead, container lines stuck together and didn’t repeat price wars that wrecked them in the past. McCown now estimates the carriers he tracks, both publicly held and private ones, will show record net income of $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter. Container services are cheap even at today’s elevated rates, he says, recounting how McLean was friends with Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart Inc. Both enjoyed quail hunting and one time McLean asked the key to the retailer’s success. According to McCown, Walton responded, “We’re just better at moving things around.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Seven Charts Show How Brexit Has Already Changed the City of London

    (Bloomberg) -- A month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Boris Johnson was asked whether he thought the finance industry would keep its rights to trade freely in the bloc. “I do, I do,” he told reporters. It was never that simple. Half a decade later, billions of dollars in assets and thousands of jobs have moved to the continent after the U.K. negotiated a bare-bones trade deal with the EU that largely sidelined finance, giving cities across the bloc the chance to lure firms in flux. While the two sides may be just about to ink an agreement to cooperate on financial regulation, neither expects the return of business as usual.European cities like Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris have each captured some of the shifts so far, although none has emerged as the clear winner yet. Some of these changes, like share trading volumes, happened overnight. In other areas, like jobs, it is more of a slow drift as firms and individuals try to work out which city in the evolving post-Brexit landscape suits them best. “We will have Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin all in the mix to take some part of the financial system,” Mairead McGuinness, the bloc’s commissioner for financial services told journalists in March. “Markets will decide that and are probably best placed to do that.”The situation remains fluid and the eventual outcome uncertain. The U.K. and EU are due to sign a memo of understanding at the end of March to cooperate on financial rules, which might smooth the path to greater access for British firms through so-called equivalence rulings in future. Some flows might change direction as the U.K. starts to set its own rules outside the single market, while areas key to London’s decades-long dominance as a financial center — including the clearing of trades — have proven sticky so far. “I don’t think you can create a financial center,” said Douglas Flint, chairman of U.K. fund manager Standard Life Aberdeen. “The EU’s challenge is one of where do you choose to locate such a center and how do you get other EU competing countries to cede whatever activities they host.”But if the first three months of 2021 are any indication, Brexit could remake financial centers across Europe in the coming years.Here’s what has happened so far:Share TradingEuropean equity markets opened on Jan. 4 to a once-in-generation, “big bang” shift. Nearly all of the trading volume in shares of European companies that was handled in in the U.K. bolted to the EU. London soon lost its crown to Amsterdam as the continent’s top place to buy and sell shares. Trading in Swiss equities, which had been blocked while Britain was a member of the EU, resumed in February, helping to increase business on U.K. platforms. Britain is now hoping to boost equity markets by making it easier for companies to go public in London.Swaps TradingLondon has long been a global center for interest rate swaps trading, recently beating out New York and cities across Europe and Asia. But the City took a hit to its dominance after the EU blocked firms based inside its borders from trading certain benchmark contracts on London-based platforms. Seeing a rupture in markets between the EU and U.K., some banks routed business to Wall Street instead, where both jurisdictions allow trading, although London is still a dominant player when off-facility trading is included.Derivatives ClearingOne key part of the financial market has yet to face much disruption: derivatives clearing. London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s clearinghouse, LCH, won a decision from the EU that allows it to handle European business through June 2022. The EU is making clear, though, that it wants the balance of power to shift, drawing more euro-denominated business inside its borders. The Bank of England has already vowed that the U.K. will resist any EU move to force business to relocate.Investment BankingInitial public offerings are another area where the Square Mile continues to overshadow its continental rivals. Listings in the U.K. are firmly on course for a record first quarter, with companies from bootmaker Dr. Martens to Russian discount retailer Fix Price raising a combined $7.2 billion. That’s before the U.K. government’s proposed loosening of listing requirements takes effect.M&A bankers are also enjoying a bumper year. Foreign companies’ acquisitions in the U.K. have nearly tripled this year to $66 billion, a record for that time period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Takeovers of publicly-traded U.K. companies have risen more than sevenfold. This may reflect weakness rather than strength, however. British companies have become more vulnerable targets as the valuation gap between local stocks and other major markets widened over the past year.Jobs and AssetsFinance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the U.K. to the bloc, according to a study by consultancy EY. About 1.3 trillion pounds ($1.8 trillion) of assets are also on the move. Dublin has attracted the largest absolute numbers of firms of all types relocating to the bloc. Frankfurt and Paris have also been popular among larger firms like universal banks, investment banks and brokerages.Property PricesWhile tax changes and a comparatively sluggish U.K. economy have had the biggest impact on property prices, Brexit uncertainty and the migration of Brexit bankers may be exacerbating existing trends in property prices. Since the U.K. voted to leave the EU, London property prices have increased by 6%, compared to a fifth in Dublin and Amsterdam’s 40% rise. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too

    (Reuters) -GameStop and other so-called meme stocks surged on Thursday, as investors piled into the shares after a tumble in the previous session. Shares in video-game retailer GameStop closed up 52.7% at $183.75 with brisk trading volume after rising as high as $187.50 late in the session. The company has benefited from a push by retail investors, often on online forums such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets, to drive up prices of stocks they believe undervalued.

  • Germany’s Central Bank Tests Blockchain Solution to Counter CBDCs

    The Bundesbank has been looking for settlement solutions that do not require a CBDC.

  • New Zealand Fund Manager Says It’s Put 5% of Retirement Plan’s Assets Into Bitcoin

    The KiwiSaver Growth Strategy Fund, which had NZ$350 million (US$244 million) in assets at the end of December, first began investing in crypto last October.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn positive, shaking off earlier declines

    Stocks turned slightly positive Thursday afternoon, with the three major indexes reversing earlier losses.

  • Ray Dalio says there's a bubble that's 'halfway' to the magnitude of 1929 or 2000

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio — who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates — in a new interview warned that the stock market is a bubble "halfway" to the magnitude of those which triggered historic market crashes like the dot-com bust and the Great Depression.

  • GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale

    Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp slumped 34% on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion. GameStop shares remain up over 500% this year, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks. GameStop had previously decided against the move as it was restricted under U.S. financial regulations from selling shares because it had not yet updated investors on its earnings.

  • Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • Global bond rout not over, another sell-off likely before mid-year: Reuters poll

    Another bond market sell-off is likely in the next three months following the recent rout in financial markets, according to analysts polled by Reuters, although they did not predict a runaway rise in sovereign yields. But the March 18-25 poll of more than 70 fixed-income strategists pointed to only a marginal rise in major sovereign bond yields over the coming year, driven largely by global central banks' pledges to keep policy loose for years to come. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.7540% on March 18, a level not seen since January 2020 - before the pandemic sent yields and stocks crashing.