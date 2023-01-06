U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.75
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.10
    +30.50 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.55 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0127 (+1.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    +0.0180 (+1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0790
    -1.3130 (-0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,925.61
    +80.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.18
    +3.62 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. Announces 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split Effective on Pre-Market Opening on January 9, 2023

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.
·4 min read
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GHSI) announced today that it will effect a 1-for-50 reverse split of its common stock effective as of 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time on January 6, 2023. Commencing with the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 9, 2023, the Company’s common stock will trade on a post-split basis under the same symbol GHSI. The reverse stock split was approved by the Company’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on January 5, 2023, with the final ratio determined by the Company’s Board of Directors.

As a result of the reverse stock split, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be changed to 40145Q500, and every 50 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock, with any fractional shares being rounded up to the next higher whole share. Immediately after the reverse stock split becomes effective, the Company will have approximately 1,232,016 shares of common stock issued and outstanding

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the Company into compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. However, there can be no assurances that the Company will be able to remain in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement over time, or that it will be successful in maintaining compliance with any of the other Nasdaq continued listing requirements.

Additional information concerning the reverse stock split can be found in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 12, 2022.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition company that offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported products designed to support the health needs of consumers, healthcare professionals and providers and their patients. The Company’s combination of expertise and scientifically supported products is the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements contain information about our expectations, beliefs, plans or intentions regarding our product development and commercialization efforts, research and development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects, and other similar matters. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “hopes” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing.

These statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the Company’s exploration of strategic alternatives, the integration of new management team members, the implementation of new financial, management, accounting and business software systems, the integration of possible acquisition targets, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, inflation and a potential recession on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
Scott Arnold
516-222-2560
scotta@coreir.com

Media Relations Contact:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    You don't need much money to invest in outstanding dividend-paying stocks. For example, here are three great chip stocks with affordable shares and generous dividends.

  • What's Going on With The Trade Desk Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) delivered revenue growth well above industry averages in its most recent quarter. This video will highlight the major themes around The Trade Desk stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Enterprise (EPD) Rewards Unitholders With Distribution Hike

    Apart from the distribution hike, Enterprise Products (EPD) is also repurchasing shares for returning capital to unit holders.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • WWE stock halted on news of McMahon’s return

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the halting of WWE stock following news that Vince McMahon has returned to the company.

  • Macy's shuttering four locations

    Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Better Buy: Annaly Capital or W.P. Carey?

    These REITs have very little in common. For income investors, the differences need to be understood before buying.

  • Why Blackstone Stock Tumbled Nearly 19% in December

    Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) plunged 18.9% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biggest factor weighing on shares of the leading alternative asset manager was a surge in redemption requests at its non-traded REIT, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT). Blackstone started tapping into the retail investor market in 2017 when it launched BREIT to provide high-net-worth investors access to institutional quality private real estate investments.

  • Want to Beat Inflation? Warren Buffett Wisdom Says Buying These 2 Stocks Can Help

    At uncertain times like these, it's a good time to consult the wisdom of great investors like Warren Buffett, who was active in the market the last time inflation was this high, in the early 1980s. Back then, in his 1982 letter to shareholders, Buffett noted that businesses that outperform in inflationary environments have two qualities. First, they have pricing power, or an ability to raise prices without significant loss of market share or unit volume, as Buffett put it.

  • Down 69% in 2022, Is Nio Stock a Buy for 2023?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) has set up battery swapping stations instead of charging stations like most EV companies. This might end up working in its favor. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 3, 2023.

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carvana Stock

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was a Wall Street darling, with the shares at one point up more than 2,500% from their initial public offering (IPO) price. Carvana is a company that has been flashing warning signs for a long time. To be fair, the company's revenues grew steadily up until 2022, when they stagnated, helping to sour analysts and investors on the stock.

  • Tesla stock hits 52-week low, EV maker slashes prices on Model 3 and Y vehicles again

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Tesla stock is hitting a new 52-week low.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • Cigna (CI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $304.19, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Riot Blockchain Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) popped as much as 26.3% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Jan. 4, Riot Blockchain gave an update on its operations for the month of December. The Bitcoin miner produced 659 coins for the month, up 55% year over year, and sold 600 Bitcoin for a total price of $10.2 million.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Flying High

    Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) stock rallied hard during Thursday's trading session while most growth stocks were selling off. In the video below, I explain why the stock is flying high. I also share a brief background of Novocure and look at a chart to tell you where the stock could be headed next.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) insiders sold US$13m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

    Many Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:A ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to...