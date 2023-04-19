Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Leap 29% Yet They're Still Not Telling The Full Story

Those holding Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 29% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 40% over that time.

Even after such a large jump in price, Guardion Health Sciences' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the Personal Products industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 1.3x and even P/S above 6x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Guardion Health Sciences Performed Recently?

With its revenue growth in positive territory compared to the declining revenue of most other companies, Guardion Health Sciences has been doing quite well of late. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to follow the rest of the industry downwards, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on Guardion Health Sciences will be hoping that this isn't the case and the company continues to beat out the industry.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Guardion Health Sciences would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 53% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 8.6% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 8.2%, which is not materially different.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Guardion Health Sciences' P/S is lagging behind its industry peers. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From Guardion Health Sciences' P/S?

Guardion Health Sciences' stock price has surged recently, but its but its P/S still remains modest. Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

It looks to us like the P/S figures for Guardion Health Sciences remain low despite growth that is expected to be in line with other companies in the industry. When we see middle-of-the-road revenue growth like this, we assume it must be the potential risks that are what is placing pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

