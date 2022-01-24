U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

Guardion Health Sciences Launches New Online Store for Viactiv

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

New e-commerce venue to offer all Viactiv products and additional educational content to enhance user experience

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI), a clinical nutrition company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplements, today announced the launch of its new branded Shopify store for its Viactiv line of products, https://viactiv.com.

The new e-commerce venue offers Viactiv customers an omni-channel experience, allowing them to shop via retail outlets (e.g., grocery, pharmacy, etc.) or online either through those same retail websites or directly through the Company itself in its new branded website. The store features all of Viactiv’s current product line, including newly launched Calcium+Immune, which features high potency levels of Vitamin D3 and zinc to support and boost the immune system. The site also features legacy products, Calcium+Bone Strengthening (Chocolate) and Calcium+Bone Strengthening (Caramel). In addition, the new e-store features a “Learn” section, which offers nutrition tips, ingredient information, and a deeper dive into the custom-designed clinical benefits supporting the Viactiv line.

“The launch of our online store represents an important step forward in our enhancement of the Viactiv brand, as well as a tangible example of our focus on increasing revenue by creating new avenues from which to increase sales,” said Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s CEO. “This is the first of several new initiatives we are embarking upon in 2022, and we look forward to sharing the successes of our new Viactiv web commerce offering, and to sharing additional progress toward our organic growth throughout the upcoming year.”

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI), is a clinical nutrition company. Guardion’s portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and supplement products support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion’s commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. This combination of expertise and scientific knowledge forms the foundation of Guardion’s growing position within the clinical nutrition marketplace. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the integration of a new management team, the integration of one or more acquisitions and targets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
Scott Arnold
516-222-2560
scotta@coreir.com

Media Relations Contact:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com


