GuardKnox Partners with Lattice to Offer Advanced Connectivity Solutions for Automotive Industry

·3 min read

The integration of GuardKnox's high-performance Communication Engine and low power Lattice FPGA solutions will enable the foundation of next-gen E/E architecture 

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GuardKnox, an automotive technology company enabling next-gen driver-centric mobility, today announced a collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, to develop a cost-effective and flexible solution to strengthen the foundation of advanced Electrical/Electronic (E/E) architecture. The integrated routing solution uses GuardKnox's high-performance CommEngine™ running on Lattice's low power FPGA solutions will bolster the Automotive market with high speed and advanced connectivity solutions for vehicular functions.

As the Automotive market evolves with new sophisticated applications including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), in-vehicle UX, increased flexibility, faster development cycles, and increased power efficiency have become essential requirements. Offering ultra-low latency, high flexibility, CPU offloading, and deterministic delay with built-in security, the combined GuardKnox and Lattice solution will help speed time to market on next-gen zonal gateway development for the E/E architecture behind these advanced applications.

"We are excited to collaborate with GuardKnox, a global leader in automotive technologies, to provide OEMs and Tier 1 supplier with a wide array of automotive-grade FPGAs that offer best in class low power consumption, security, reliability, and performance. We look forward to enabling next generation driver experiences with advanced in-vehicle applications," said Mark Hoopes,  Director of Industrial & Automotive Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor.

"The key to producing the innovative and connected cars of the future is to design vehicles with the driver at the forefront," said Moshe Shlisel, CEO of GuardKnox. "The GuardKnox and Lattice collaboration will fortify the necessary communication speeds, security, and functionality needed for more sophisticated E/E architecture. Taking this next step is crucial to paving the way for      the software-defined vehicles drivers are demanding."

GuardKnox and Lattice will be showcasing their advanced connectivity solutions and technologies at CES in Las Vegas on January 5th – 8th, 2023, as well as at Automotive World Tokyo from January 25th – 27th, 2023. Detailed booth information is below.

GuardKnox

  • CES, Las Vegas, Jan 5 – 8, 2023
    Westgate Resort, Suite #28-121

Lattice Semiconductor

  • CES, Las Vegas, Jan 5 – 8, 2023
    The Venetian, Meeting Suite #32-236

  • Automotive World, Tokyo, Jan 25 – 27, 2023
    East Hall 5 #45A-41, In-Vehicle Semiconductor Zone

About GuardKnox

GuardKnox is a leading automotive technology company ushering in the smartphonization of the next generation of vehicles by building high-performance, service-oriented, customizable, and secure-by-design products for the next generation of driver-centric mobility. GuardKnox enables the software-defined vehicle with scalable and flexible technologies necessary for full-connectivity and empowers consumers with the ability to customize their vehicle's performance, as well as their in-vehicle experience. Founded in 2016, GuardKnox is based in Israel, with subsidiary locations in Stuttgart, Germany, and Detroit, Michigan.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedInTwitterFacebookYouTubeWeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

GuardKnox Media Contact 

Garrett Krivicich
Headline Media
garrett@headline.media
+1 786 233 7684

Lattice Semiconductor Media Contact

Sophia Hong
Director of Communications
Sophia.hong@latticesemi.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guardknox-partners-with-lattice-to-offer-advanced-connectivity-solutions-for-automotive-industry-301714895.html

SOURCE GuardKnox

