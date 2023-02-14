Guatemala Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Guatemala Improves Satellite Connectivity
Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guatemala - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Guatemala improves satellite connectivity
Guatemala's telecom market remains restricted by inferior infrastructure, the legacy of neglect from the government over many years, and of the lack of enthusiasm from the main telcos to invest in other than mobile networks. However, there have been some improvements more recently, with the regulator addressing these shortcomings by stepping up its efforts.
The lack of fixed infrastructure in many rural areas has meant that many communities rely on satellite services for connectivity. In November 2021, Viasat partnered with Intercorp Peru to deliver a range of satellite-based services to the region via Viasat's 'Community Internet' solution. This uses capacity on the ViaSat-2 satellite, and will also use the ViaSat-3 satellite when it is launched. Coverage will include Guatemala, Honduras, and other countries in South America.
Complementing Viasat is the SES-17 satellite. The local ISP COMNET secured access to additional Ka-band capacity on this craft in May 2022. COMNET has had commercial ties with SES since 2007, leasing capacity to provide broadband services across the country.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional Latin America Market Comparison
Market characteristics
Market Leaders
Market Challengers
Market Emergents
TMI versus GDP
Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Telecommunications market
Historic overview
Regulatory environment
Regulatory authority
Fixed-line developments
Mobile market developments
Mobile market
Market analysis
Mobile infrastructure
Major mobile operators
Mobile content and applications
Fixed-line broadband market
Market analysis
Broadband statistics
Fixed network operators
Claro/Telgua (America Movil)
Movistar (Telefonica now America Movil)
Telecommunications infrastructure
Overview of the national telecom network
International infrastructure
Appendix Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zz6g2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900