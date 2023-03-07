U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.33
    -65.09 (-1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,857.49
    -573.95 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,523.67
    -152.06 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.32
    -21.44 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.49
    -2.97 (-3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    -36.40 (-1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    20.13
    -1.01 (-4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0135 (-1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1824
    -0.0202 (-1.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1520
    +1.2270 (+0.90%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,207.82
    -193.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.41
    -6.61 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

GUAYAKÍ YERBA MATE LAUNCHES PEACH REVIVAL, INSPIRED BY FAN FEEDBACK

·2 min read

New Peach-Flavored Caffeinated Beverage Hits Shelves Nationwide

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guayakí Yerba Mate, the category leader in yerba mate beverages, announces the launch of Peach Revival – now rolling out in stores nationwide. Inspired by customers' affinity toward the refreshing flavor of peach, fans can enjoy the yerba mate drink they love, with low sugar and full caffeine.

Peach Revival
Peach Revival

Peach Revival will join the brand's popular High Energy Cans and features an infusion of peach with delicate sweetness and a hint of floral undertones. Each can contains 150mg of caffeine from yerba mate, the naturally caffeinated leaves from a native species of holly tree, known as Ilex paraguariensis, found deep in the South American Atlantic Rainforest.

"Fueling community is central to our brand ethos, and Peach Revival was an opportunity to launch a product we know our customers are craving," says Noelle Haley, Guayakí's Chief Marketing Officer. "Guayakí is more than a beverage company, it's a community of sharers, seekers, connectors and believers in the South American tradition of mate culture. Our mission is to spread that communal spirit across the U.S."

Peach Revival will be available where Guayakí products are traditionally sold, including major national supermarket chains, natural grocery, conventional retail, and convenience stores, ranging from $2.99 to $3.39. It will also be available online at Amazon and Guayaki.com later this spring. To learn more, visit the Peach Revival landing page and follow @guayaki on Instagram.

About Guayakí 
Based in Sebastopol and Venice, California, Guayakí [Gwy-uh-key] is the leader in yerba mate beverages. Guayakí's business model aims to preserve the forests where mate grows and support the communities that have cultivated it for generations. That's why Guayakí sources fair-trade and organic mate from smallholder and Indigenous producers who harvest mate from trees grown in the shade of the rainforest. Guayakí works with its producers to certify mate according to regenerative standards and invest in social and environmental projects identified by producer communities.

Guayakí products are available at nearly 10,000 retailers nationwide. More information about retail locations and products can be found online at www.Guayaki.com.

Media Contact: Nicole Stephens – nicole@stanton-company.com

Guayakí Yerba Mate Logo
Guayakí Yerba Mate Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guayaki-yerba-mate-launches-peach-revival-inspired-by-fan-feedback-301764960.html

SOURCE Guayakí Yerba Mate

Recommended Stories

  • Southwest Airlines Flight Has Huge Drop (That's Not the Worst Of It)

    The bad headlines for Southwest Airlines keep coming, as reports have surfaced of an incident involving a nine-hour delay of a recent flight that resulted in passengers vomiting and passing out. The plane originally departed from Baltimore for Raleigh-Durham, but sat grounded for 40 minutes with the engines running, burning fuel. The weather reportedly caused a great deal of turbulence, as reports have surfaced that several passengers began vomiting, and another had a panic attack and then passed out.

  • Justice Department Sues to Block JetBlue From Buying Spirit Airlines

    Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday that the Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to block JetBlue Airways’s merger with Spirit Airlines. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit seeking to block JetBlue Airways from merging with Spirit Airlines arguing the deal would stifle competition and lead to higher fares for tens of millions of travelers. Justice Department officials said JetBlue’s proposed takeover would exacerbate concentration in the U.S. airline industry, eliminating the country’s largest ultra-low-cost competitor to major carriers and reducing available capacity.

  • China’s Top Online Travel Agent, Trip.com, Is Ready for Liftoff

    China’s outbound passenger volumes will still take a while to recover—but on nearly every other metric, the company’s recovery is well under way.

  • More Horror: United Airlines Planes Collide In Boston

    The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two United Airlines planes made contact on the ground at Boston Logan International Airport. "As a tow tug was pushing it back from the gate at Boston Logan International Airport, the right wing of United Airlines Flight 515 struck the tail of United Airlines Flight 267 around 8:30 a.m. local time this morning," said the FAA in a statement regarding Monday's incident. The ground collision follows an incident last week in which a Learjet and a JetBlue flight nearly collided at Logan Airport, when a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway.

  • Delta’s stock has significantly trailed its big rivals. That could change, analysts say.

    For one, the analysts say, Delta pilots this month approved a new contract that includes a 34% pay raise over the contract’s duration. Pfennigwerth said the deal “lowers Delta’s cost outlook uncertainty vs. peers.” Within the airline industry overall, Pfennigwerth said travel demand remains solid and that fuel prices are “behaving.”

  • Here's What Royal Caribbean Has Cut Since Its Covid Restart

    The cruise line has made some changes that passengers do not like at all (rival Carnival already changed one back).

  • Airlines Industry is Likely to Revive Lost Glory in 2023

    Air-travel demand made a stronger-than-expected recovery as people are again booking flights. Major airlines are: AAL, DAL, UAL, JBLU and ALK.

  • Disneyland Brings Exciting New Menu to a Reopening Attraction

    Since its closure in 2021, fans have been waiting for Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., to finish its complete makeover. Then the wait got even longer, when Disney announced that, "Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum, we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey's Toontown to Mar. 19," according to a statement made by the park. Mickey's Toontown in Disneyland, inspired by the hit movie, "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," has been a staple of the theme park since 1993.

  • Feds set to block JetBlue's $3.8 billion deal for Spirit

    The carriers say joining forces would benefit travelers, but the blockbuster deal has been dogged by concerns it could hurt competition.

  • Trip.com Expects Chinese Outbound Travel to Gain Momentum in 2nd Quarter

    For a faster recovery of the China outbound market, Trip.com executives say the aviation sector will have to ramp up flight capacity from the current 15-20 percent of pre-Covid level.

  • Trip.com Soundly Beats Estimates As Covid Restrictions Ease In China

    China-based online travel company Trip.com reported fourth-quarter results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

  • Honeymooners suing snorkeling company for $5m after they were allegedly abandoned in the ocean and feared they would drown

    The couple's attorney claims if the couple weren't "young, healthy and athletic" they "probably would've drowned".

  • Remote Work Threatens Business Hotels’ Recovery, Boosting Default Risks

    Hotels relying on business travel and conferences are encountering refinancing challenges, partly because of falling property values as occupancy rates stay depressed.

  • The Biden administration pulled the emergency brake on JetBlue’s $3.8 billion takeover of Spirit airlines

    US regulators have sued to stop JetBlue’s $3.8 billion acquisition of low-cost Spirit Airlines.

  • As Airbnb wins back Wall Street, some hosts see 'saturation'

    As Airbnb brings more supply onto its platform and Wall Street cheers its latest results, some hosts feel like the market has gotten "saturated" with offerings.

  • JetBlue, Spirit Brace for Justice Department Lawsuit to Block Airlines’ Merger

    JetBlue Airways expects that the Justice Department this week will sue to try to block the airline’s planned takeover of Spirit Airlines JetBlue’s chief executive said Monday. Robin Hayes, CEO of New York-based JetBlue, said the U.S. government’s antitrust regulators have seemed intent on stopping the merger from the outset, while the airlines argue that merging will increase, rather than undermine, competition among the nation’s biggest airlines and reduce overall airfares. “My sense is they came to the table with their minds made up,” Mr. Hayes said in an interview Monday.

  • JetBlue bracing for DOJ to try to block takeover of Spirit Airlines, CEO says

    MARKET PULSE JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) is bracing for the Justice Department to try to block the airline’s planned takeover of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) in the coming days, JetBlue’s chief executive told the Wall Street Journal.

  • Flights will get more expensive because of Hunt’s tax raid, airlines warn

    Jeremy Hunt’s tax raid on airlines means passengers will have to pay higher air fares, bosses have warned. British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Ryanair and easyJet are among a coalition of airlines urging the Chancellor not to increase air passenger duty (APD) in line with the retail prices index (RPI) next month.

  • Golden visas are ‘the tip of the iceberg’ as digital nomads and the ultrawealthy continue to flock to other countries

    Thirteen percent of ultra-high-net-worth individuals are looking to get a second passport or citizenship, according to Knight Frank. But that’s just the beginning.

  • Hotel-Branded Residences Thrive During Housing Market Downturn

    Higher mortgage rates and recession fears have upended the high-end housing market, but buyers are still paying up for residences affiliated with luxury hotel brands. Construction of branded residences worldwide has boomed over the past dozen years. The U.S. had 38,900 branded residences across more than 200 developments at the end of last year, a 40% increase from 2010, according to real-estate firm Savills PLC.