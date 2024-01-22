Gucci Owner Buys NYC Building on Fifth Avenue for $963 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Kering SA, the fashion firm that owns Gucci and Balenciaga, purchased a building on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue for $963 million, the latest massive New York City real estate deal by a global luxury company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kering bought 715-717 Fifth Ave., a property that spans 115,000 square feet (10,700 square meters) and has multiple levels of retail space, according to a statement Monday.

“This investment represents a further step in Kering’s selective real estate strategy, aimed at securing key highly desirable locations for its Houses,” Kering said in the statement.

Kering joins other snapping up buildings in New York instead of leasing space. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Prada is expanding its presence in Manhattan with an $835 million deal that includes two acquisitions on Fifth Avenue. It was among the largest real estate purchases in the city last year. Automaker Hyundai Motor Group bought a Tribeca building for offices and a showroom.

Manhattan’s retail properties have held up better than some other building types including offices, the Real Estate Board of New York said in a report Monday. Leasing has been most competitive in neighborhoods including SoHo and the Flatiron district.

Kering has purchased other prime retail properties in recent years, including spots on Avenue Montaigne and Rue de Castiglione in Paris. The company also owns buildings in Tokyo’s Omotesando and the Hôtel de Nocé, which houses Boucheron’s Paris flagship.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.