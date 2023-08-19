GUD Holdings' (ASX:GUD) Dividend Will Be A$0.22

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) will pay a dividend of A$0.22 on the 14th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that GUD Holdings' stock price has increased by 31% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

GUD Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by GUD Holdings' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 33.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.52 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.39. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.8% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings have grown at around 3.6% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 3.6% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On GUD Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we think GUD Holdings is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for GUD Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is GUD Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

