GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 10%

The analysts covering GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about GUD Holdings recently, with the stock price up a remarkable 12% to AU$11.34 in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the nine analysts covering GUD Holdings, is for revenues of AU$983m in 2024, which would reflect a discernible 5.2% reduction in GUD Holdings' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to swell 13% to AU$0.79. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$1.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.79 in 2024. So there's been a clear change in analyst sentiment in the recent update, with the analysts making a substantial drop in revenues and reconfirming their earnings per share estimates.

the analysts have also increased their price target 8.9% to AU$12.76, clearly signalling that lower revenue forecasts this year are not expected to have a material impact on GUD Holdings' valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.2% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 22% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - GUD Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that GUD Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on GUD Holdings after today.

A high debt burden combined with a downgrade of this magnitude always gives us some reason for concern, especially if these forecasts are just the first sign of a business downturn. See why we're concerned about GUD Holdings' balance sheet by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

