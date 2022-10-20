U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,700.79
    +5.63 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,552.33
    +128.52 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,749.83
    +69.32 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.87
    +8.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.85
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.20
    +10.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    +0.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0035 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    +0.0420 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1263
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8620
    +0.0470 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,191.40
    -50.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.90
    +3.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2022

GUERBET
·7 min read
GUERBET
GUERBET

Revenue on September 30, 2022

Faster growth in Q3 2022

  • Revenue: +5.1% at CER1 (€187 million)

  • Very dynamic activity in Asia (+18.4%) and within MRI (+17.3%)

  • Cumulative revenue at 9 months: +0.8% at CER (€569.2 million)

Update of 2022 financial targets

  • Impact of prioritizing EluciremTM production at the Raleigh plant

  • Like-for-like revenue growth below 2% at CER,

  • 2022 EBITDA margin between 13% and 14% (excluding extraordinary costs to optimize the operating structure and change the sales model in China)

Villepinte, October 20, 2022: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, today reported its revenue for the first 9 months of 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the Group’s sales totalled €569.2 million, up +5.2% from the same period in 2021 (€541.0 million). The activity includes a very favourable forex effect of €23.9 million, stemming in large part from the appreciation of the dollar. At constant exchange rates (CER), 9-month revenue increased by +0.8%.

After a slight increase in Q1 (+0.5%), followed by a decrease in Q2 (-3.1%) due to a high basis of comparison, Q3 activity was very dynamic. Revenue reached €187 million, up +5.1% at CER and +11.4% at current exchange rate.
Geographical distribution of consolidated group revenue (IFRS)

In millions of euros,
at September 30, 2022

Change (%)

 

9 months 2022
at current exchange rates

 

Change (%)

 

9 months 2022
at constant exchange rates1

 

9 months 2021

 

Sales in EMEA

-1.8%

245.2

-1.3%

246.5

249.7

Sales in Americas

+9.7%

182.5

-2.1%

162.9

166.4

Sales in Asia

+13.3%

141.4

+8.8%

135.9

124.9

Total

+5.2%

569.2

+0.8%

545.3

541.0

[1] Constant exchange rates: the exchange rate impact was eliminated by recalculating sales for the period on the basis of the exchange rates used for the previous fiscal year.

In the EMEA region, the Group’s activity decreased slightly in the first 9 months (-1.3% at CER). Its Q3 activity (+1.5% at CER) benefited from both an increase in volumes and more stable prices after several quarters of erosion.

In the Americas region, sales in the first 9 months increased by 9.7% thanks to a very positive forex effect of €19.6 million over the entire period. At CER, activity was down 2.1% in a context marked by slower activity at the industrial plant in Raleigh (North Carolina) due to recruitment difficulties. However, the improvement of the situation has been concreting since this summer and contributed to the revenue increase in the Americas over Q3 (+0.9% at CER).

In Asia, sales growth over the first 9 months reached 13.3% at current exchange rates and 8.8% at CER. It accelerated greatly in Q3 (+18.4% at CER) thanks to a positive trend in activity throughout the region and especially in China (+66.8% at CER), where sales have fully benefited from the effective implementation of direct distribution since Q2 2022.

Distribution of consolidated group revenue by activity (IFRS)

In millions of euros,
at June 30, 2022

Change (%)

 

9 months 22
at current exchange rates

 

Change (%)

 

9 months 22
at constant exchange rates1

 

9 months 2022

 

Diagnostic Imaging

+4.9%

502.2

+0.5%

481.5

478.9

MRI

+9.6%

192.4

+5.3%

184.8

175.5

X-Ray

+2.1%

309.8

-2.2%

296.7

303.4

Interventional Imaging

+7.9%

67.0

+2.8%

63.9

62.1

Total

+5.2%

569.2

+0.8%

545.3

541.0

[1] Constant exchange rates: the exchange rate impact was eliminated by recalculating sales for the period on the basis of the exchange rates used for the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from Diagnostic Imaging increased by 0.5% at CER over the first 9 months, with a Q3 up 4.3% compared with the same period in 2021.

  • In MRI, sales over the first 9 months increased by 9.6% at current exchange rates and 5.3% at CER. The acceleration was noticeable in Q3, with an increase of 17.3% at CER and both volumes and prices on the rise.

  • X-Ray revenue at CER decreased by 2.2% at 9 months and 3.1% in Q3 in the wake of the decrease in Optiray® sales, while Xenetix® sales remained very steady.

In Interventional Imaging, sales at CER increased by 2.8% over the first 9 months thanks to an excellent Q3 marked by 12% growth at CER and remarkable performance for Lipiodol (+15.3%).

Adjustment of the 2022 financial targets incorporating necessary measures to accelerate EluciremTM production

On the one hand, since the beginning of the summer, the Group has seen a significant improvement in production rates at its Raleigh plant, where the implemented measures (new organisation, increased attractiveness) have led to a significant decrease in employee turnover and an upturn in recruitment. However, this improvement has not been as fast as expected.

On the other hand, Guerbet is preparing for the commercial launch of EluciremTM. The new contrast agent obtained the FDA’s marketing authorisation (MA) on September 21. Since then, it has been very well received by the scientific community and has aroused strong buyer interest. To promote a rapid commercial takeoff, the production chains are being adapted at the Raleigh plant to prioritize the production of EluciremTM.

Against this backdrop, the Group expects 2022 revenue growth to be less than 2% on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates compared with a previously announced range of 2% to 4%. In terms of profitability, Guerbet is now targeting an EBITDA/Revenue ratio between 13% and 14%, excluding extraordinary costs from optimizing the Group’s operating structure and changing the sales model in China (compared with 14.4% previously announced corresponding to the ratio over the 2021 fiscal year).

Upcoming events:

Publication of 2022 full-year revenue
February 9, 2023, after trading



1 Constant exchange rates: the exchange rate impact was eliminated by recalculating sales for the period on the basis of the exchange rates used for the previous fiscal year.


 

About Guerbet

At Guerbet, we build lasting relationships so that we enable people to live better. That is our purpose. We are a world leader in medical imaging, offering a complete range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging. Pioneers in contrast media for 95 years, with more than 2,700 employees worldwide, we are constantly innovating and devote 8% to 10% of our revenue to research and development in five centres in France, Israel, and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €732 million in revenue in 2021. For more information, please visit www.guerbet.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain information contained in this press release does not reflect historical data but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions about the current and future strategy of the Group and the economic environment in which the Group operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may result in a significant difference between the Group’s actual performance and results and those presented explicitly or implicitly by these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are valid only as of the date of this press release, and the Group expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publish an update or revision of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect changes in their underlying assumptions, events, conditions, or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are for illustrative purposes only. Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Group’s control.

These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analyses (including after a marketing authorisation is granted), decisions by regulatory authorities (such as the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency) regarding whether and when to approve any application for a drug, process, or biological product filed for any such product candidates, and their decisions regarding labelling and other factors that may affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. A detailed description of the risks and uncertainties related to the Group’s activities can be found in Chapter 4.9 “Risk factors” of the Group’s Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF (French financial markets authority) under number D-22-0242 on April 5, 2022, available on the Group’s website (www.guerbet.com).

Contacts:

Guerbet                                                                                                                                     
Jérôme Estampes, Chief Financial Officer +33.1.45.91.50.00 / jerome.estampes@guerbet.com
Claire Lauvernier, Communications Director +33.6.79.52.11.88 / claire.lauvernier@guerbet.com

Actifin                                                                                
Marianne Py, Financial Communications + 33.1.56.88.11.25 / mpy@actifin.fr
Jennifer Jullia, Press +33.1.56.88.11.19 / jjullia@actifin.fr

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Liz Truss Resigns as U.K. Prime Minister After Tax Plan Caused Market Turmoil

    The prime minister’s resignation came after a risky plan to cut taxes and boost spending caused turmoil on financial markets, prompting her to backtrack and causing her political authority to disintegrate.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.

  • NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.

  • China's Current Troubles Not Long-Term Worry: Matthews Asia

    Issuer of Asia-focused funds says country’s strengths are intact.

  • AT&T stock ticks up on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down AT&T third-quarter earnings.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

  • Union Pacific stock dips despite earnings, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Union Pacific stock after the rail freight company reported earnings.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • 11 Best Monkey-Making Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best money-making stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Money-Making Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are finding it hard to park cash in equities this year, amid consistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, […]

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Why Marqeta, Affirm, and Lemonade Soared Today

    Shares of high-growth fintech firms Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were rallying today, up 4.8%, 5.4%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The rally in these newly public financial technology stocks wasn't so much from news out of their own businesses, but rather the stodgy old Wall Street banks they are looking to disrupt. Marqeta is a tech platform for card issuing, which actually helps companies like Affirm seamlessly manage the intricacies of buy now, pay later, as well as a host of other fintech applications requiring real-time card monitoring and rewards.