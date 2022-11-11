Take A Guess! Developed by Playfuul, the World's First Board Game is Going Viral for its Playable Nature Despite the Distance

The family-friendly game is on a mission to reduce the negative impact of social isolation and help friends and family play, learn, discover, laugh, smile, and reconnect from afar

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that over the past couple of years, society has grown farther and farther apart. From lockdowns to distance learning, social distancing, mandates, border restrictions, and everything in between; the world has changed. Distance has ultimately become a part of everyday life, even outside of families and friends who live across the country or even the world. So how can interpersonal connections still manifest in this ever-changing environment — especially for children? Introducing Take a Guess, the world's first board game playable despite the distance.

Developed by Playfuul, Take a Guess is designed to help families and friends rediscover unparalleled joy through the power of play without letting distance come between them. Take a Guess places a fresh and empowered spin on the traditional "Guess Who" game concept to usher in a new era of modern board games without the superficial and shallow questions.

Featuring men and women in society who have dared to stand out and be different with strength and grace, natural wonders of the world, famous monuments, and animals series perfect for the kids, Take a Guess beautifully illustrates these figures in each card series where players can learn so much about fun facts, history, and geography. More than just a card: each card in the series is a jumping-off point to talk about topics that everyone should know and willingly explore to gain a deeper understanding of the world around us.

Using the two mobile wooden stands, users can play in separate locations with video-call apps and take turns to 'Take a Guess' while reconnecting with friends, family, and colleagues. These never-before-seen board games are entertaining, educational, suitable for anybody to play, and available anytime, anywhere in the world.

Unlike any other game on the market, the global board games market is forecasted to hit an 8.39% compounded annual growth for the next four years and reach $4.24 billion by 2026. As the world continues to evolve and change, the games industry will evolve with it. A viral sensation on social media already, Take a Guess is harnessing international attention for its simplicity, pop culture applications, and ease of use.

"We developed Take a Guess with one goal in mind — people. The pandemic took a toll on all of us, and on all of our relationships. We wanted to create a game that would breathe new life into relationships regardless of distance in a fun and inventive way. As we move forward into a post-pandemic world, we seek to bridge the connection gap with ease and empower every generation to keep relationships strong."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to helping families, friends, and communities stay connected from afar, Playfuul's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about Playfuul, please visit:https://playfuul.com/

