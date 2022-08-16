U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.75
    -9.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,819.00
    -54.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,651.00
    -30.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.00
    -4.80 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.22
    -0.19 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    -0.28 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0151
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    +0.0260 (+0.93%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    +0.57 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2052
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5310
    +1.2590 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,967.83
    -133.87 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.47
    -20.30 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.83
    +37.68 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Guesty books $170M to double down on property management tools for Airbnb and other rental platforms

Ingrid Lunden
·9 min read

Platforms like Airbnb have boomed with more consumers (and business users) than ever before keen stay in private properties when traveling or working away from their usual home base. That's also meant a boom for startups building technology to help those renting out properties to manage the process. Guesty -- which has built a platform to manage property listings across multiple sites like Airbnb, Vrbo, Expedia and Booking.com -- is today announcing that it has raised $170 million, an all-equity round that it will be using to continue fueling its growth, and to tap deeper into providing tools to address our changing habits as consumers.

"With the ways people live, work, socialize and travel having shifted, the lines between traditional hotels and rental accomodations continue to blur," co-founder and CEO Amiad Soto told me in an interview. "Hospitality operators -- everyone from hosts to property managers to hotel brands -- are continuing to adapt to this new reality. The last few years brought new customer personas to the short-term rental market, including classic hotel-goers who have higher demands for guest experiences and services."

Apax Digital Funds, MSD Partners and Sixth Street Growth co-led the round for Tel Aviv-based Guesty, with previous backers Viola Growth and Flashpoint also participating -- motivated in part by that vision of a changing travel and living landscape.

"As alternative property management operations become more complex, Guesty is paving the way for the next generation of digital hospitality services,” said Dave Evans, a partner at Apax Digital, in a statement. “Their track record of success and innovation, along with their platform’s growing suite of tools and intuitive user experience has Guesty positioned to define and consolidate its category, working with hosting businesses of all sizes. We are excited to continue partnering with the company as it continues to transform the industry.”

This is an all-equity Series E, Soto said in our interview (via email, because, coincidentally, I happen to be traveling myself). Soto didn't say at which valuation, but he told me that the figure had tripled since its last round (a $50 million injection in 2021). PitchBook notes that last round was at a $230 million valuation; if that's accurate it would put today's round at $690 million. (We'll update as and when we learn more.) The company is not yet profitable, Soto said, but it's aiming for it next year, when it is also on course to surpass $100 million in ARR in the first six months.

The size of the round is big, but perhaps especially notable given the constraints that fundraising has been under in general this year. It's also a measure of where Guesty is today, and where it's going.

Soto and Guesty are not disclosing how many properties managed using its platform but directionally say the numbers are growing. "We expect our revenue and listings under management to continue to double year-over-year, both in 2022 and 2023," Soto told me. (For a point of reference, the last time we reported the number was at the time of a $35 million funding round in 2019, when it noted that it had over 100,000 across 70 countries.)

His explanation for moving away from disclosing property numbers is not to do with the inevitable disruption that Covid-19 brought to the industry (and Guesty's users in particular), but because Guesty itself has changed as a business, expanding both the kinds of properties that are managed, and the uses of those properties.

"Since our inventory has grown to include more than just short-term rental listings and include more flexible accommodations, such as co-living spaces, aparthotels, glamping and more, the key metrics that demonstrate our growth are our revenue and profitability," Soto said, adding that Guesty has seen 100% growth year on year and expect this to continue. The startup's team now numbers 585 employees, which has also doubled in size in the last year.

"We expect these numbers to continue growing even faster," he noted.

To that end, Guesty is also rapidly expanding in terms of what kinds of tools it's offering to its users, and thus how the platform generates revenues. There are a lot of travel startups out in the wild, including a huge swathe of those dedicated to property management technology and services, and Guesty has been positioning itself as something of a consolidator. The company's acquisitions have included MyVR (like Guesty, an alum of Y Combinator) and Your Porter respectively to tap into deeper multimedia tools for its users, and to provide more tools for hosts that work across properties owned by third parties.

The plan is to use some of this funding to continue picking up more businesses that complement Guesty's strategy, and to continue taking it beyond simply providing tools to manage properties, but to provide other services, and for its users, to give them an end-to-end, one-stop platform to manage their own work as a business. Features today number about 18, including not just calendar management and ways to manage across multiple booking portals, but also channels to manage guest-host communications, analytics and accounting tools, payment tools and more.

"Hospitality operators are now expected to provide more amenities, real-time responses, have more availability for ongoing customer communications and provide an overall elevated guest experience," Soto said. "The trend of merging of accommodation types will continue, and the ever-growing consumer expectations will push property and hospitality managers to provide increasingly flexible levels of service and accommodations. Guesty’s platform is tailored to meet this need. For example, our technology enables hospitality providers to enhance guest communications by incorporating automation, making guest interactions faster, more intuitive, and providing smartphone tools and options which are most guests' preferred method of communication."

One area of investment will also be building more automation into the the product, he said, which likely is aimed at working with customers that manage larger amounts of properties and may have more repeatable, repetitive tasks.

"We are working hard to increase the levels of automation within our product as well as enhance AI-based communication tools," Soto continued. "Guesty’s product provides tools for different types of properties, including multi-unit buildings and multi-location properties, but as our customers evolve, they come with additional needs for different types of guests. With that, we will be enhancing our product to provide hospitality providers with the tools they need to address everything from monthly stays and living-as-a-service, tailored for various types of accommodations – from glamping to more traditional hotel-like properties. To accomplish this, the product must be extremely flexible and accommodate hybrid solutions."

Lastly, a third area where it's likely to be investing more efforts is in the financial services it provides to its users. "To boost the value we offer, we will be looking to add to and enhance our fintech offerings, allowing our customers to bill more efficiently, create credit lines and take loans to grow their business, manage risk, and offer more advanced analytics for customers to make informed decisions about growing their business and managing additional aspects of their operations," he added. Acquisitions that it might make to grow all of that inorganically will be made both across product lines and geographies, said Soto. It will also be by way of integrations. Today these number about 130 with other third-party tools.

The company appears still to have a lot of runway left as a standalone business. While Soto would not comment on whether it's been approached as an acquisition target -- either by other companies that build tools to manage businesses or customer service, or by some of those other online travel booking giants -- he was unequivocal in saying that Guesty was not looking to get acquired, but to play the consolidator itself.

"Guesty is not looking for an exit," he said. "We are strong believers that the industry is fragmented and ripe for consolidation and have already made multiple acquisitions both in-market and vertical expansion to enhance our offering and position. We are proud to have the highest level of business and technology partnerships with all the large travel platforms including Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, Expedia and more, and are able to provide value to the entire ecosystem, which benefits everyone."

That said, the tethering that it has to certain platforms -- Soto notes that Airbnb "is still very popular" among its customers and in terms of activity, although "booking.com may be more popular in Europe and have actually grown in the short-term rental (STR) sector [with booking.com's expansion into STR] now accounting for around 30% of their business. VRBO (from the Expedia Group) also remains a very popular option in certain areas in the US, especially for family-oriented properties in more rural vacation areas -- does seem to imply a natural pool of companies that might be interested in it longer term, as they too look for more ways of diversifying their own revenues and expanding their reach.

Other more direct competitors today include the likes of TravelNest, Hostaway and Lodgify, among many others.

That competitive landscape doesn't deter investors, though.

“In a largely specialized and localized industry, there is a huge opportunity to bring a global standard of service and excellence to hospitality operators of all shapes and sizes,” added Dan Bitar, MD and co-head of MSD Growth. “Guesty’s robust product offerings, strong R&D team, and proven ability to scale the business across geographies make it the ideal platform to consolidate the currently fragmented market.”

"The tech-enabled real estate ecosystem continues to grow and mature, and we look forward to joining Guesty on its journey to democratize and further professionalize the property management space,” said Michael McGinn, partner and co-head of Sixth Street Growth, in a statement. "With Guesty’s strong management team, long-term vision, product innovation, and marquee customers and partners, we have full confidence in the company’s ability to further cement its leadership in the world of hospitality and property management.”

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines to buy supersonic jets as it bets on ultra-fast travel

    American has made a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 Overture jets, the companies said in a joint statement, without disclosing the size of the deposit. The era of regular commercial supersonic flights appeared to have ended in 2003 when Concorde, flown by Air France and British Airways, was retired after 27 years of service. But last year, United Airlines Holdings Inc agreed to buy 15 Boom Overture aircraft after they met certain safety, operating and sustainability requirements.

  • Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Consider Nvidia. If you had invested $3,000 in Nvidia stock 10 years ago, that total would have grown to $147,000 today. Undoubtedly, there are stocks today that could go on to duplicate -- or even beat -- Nvidia's return given enough time.

  • Carnival Cruise Line to allow unvaccinated travelers

    Carnival Cruise Line will soon allow travelers to board without being vaccinated as it nears bringing all its ships back to service. Unvaccinated travelers will need to provide a negative test result before departure. “Our ships have been sailing very full all summer, but there is still room for more of our loyal guests, and these guidelines will make it a simpler process, and make cruising accessible for those who were not able to meet the protocols we were required to follow for much of the past 14 months,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

  • Ryanair to boost Stansted flights in response to Heathrow passenger cap

    The Dublin-based airline said the extra October half-term flights at the Essex airport will have capacity for 100,000 passengers.

  • This Top Airline Is Cutting Flights From 33 Major Cities, Starting This Fall

    There's nothing like the excitement that comes with booking a much-needed trip. But for the past few months, some of the joy of travel has been tarnished by waves of delays and cancellations that have made flying an even more complicated ordeal than it once was. As a result, many carriers have decided to change their schedules to avoid creating mayhem for their customers, with many dropping routes or refocusing their efforts on more popular destinations. And now, one major airline will be drasti

  • The Best (and Only) Airline ETF for Q4 2022

    An airline exchange-traded fund (ETF) can provide diversified exposure to the air travel industry, including aircraft manufacturers, airline operators, airports, and terminal services. The U.S. airline industry includes major carriers such as American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), and Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). For investors optimistic about the industry's long-term recovery, an airline ETF provides a way to get broad-based exposure to that trend.

  • Silver-Haired and Shameless About Perks: Retirees Take Part-time Work in Travel

    Maria Boyd-Scott turned 60 last month, and she and her wife, Joey Boyd-Scott, 68, celebrated the milestone in style: They flew business class to Amsterdam, staying at a Hilton for two nights, and then headed to France for two nights at the Waldorf Astoria Versailles. The damage to their wallets? Thanks to their part-time travel jobs, their flights cost $462 total — they paid only the taxes. The Hilton in Amsterdam was $55 a night, and the five-star hotel in France was $75 a night. The Boyd-Scott

  • Frontier plans capacity ramp-up in bet on recession-wary American travelers

    Frontier Group Holdings Inc is targeting capacity growth of up to 20% through the decade, Chief Executive Barry Biffle told Reuters, as the budget airline pushes to take a bigger share of the U.S. leisure travel market from rivals amid a weakening economy. From 2024, the Colorado-based carrier is aiming to increase capacity, or the number of seats it offers, by between 10% and 20% a year as it seeks to position itself as America's budget airline after the recent collapse of a deal to merge with rival Spirit Airlines. JetBlue Airways Corp prevailed over Frontier after a months-long bidding war.

  • Jennifer Aniston Posts ‘Take Us Back’ Vacation Photos With Jason Bateman

    Girls just wanna have fun (in the sun).

  • Airbnb Boosts Marketing Advantage Over Rivals in 2nd Quarter

    If one hadn’t become so accustomed to it over the last few years, then Airbnb’s sales and marketing advantage over its major rivals would be stunning. Then again, Airbnb widened that gap in the second quarter. In the accompanying chart, Skift examined online travel and short-term rental players sales and marketing spend as a percentage […]

  • Flight disruptions in New York City largely resolved despite reported staffing issues

    Problems at New York City-area airports began to ease Monday night, the Federal Aviation Administration said, after staffing availability issues had prompted

  • Climate Concerns and Air Travel Chaos Are Reviving Europe’s Overnight Trains. Here's What It's Like On Board

    Climate concerns and travel chaos are souring Europeans on flying. Can overnight train travel go the distance?

  • The Best Places to Visit in Asia

    Immerse yourself in the mystery and cultures of Asia, relax on a beach, visit a Shogunate castle, savor delicious street food, or catch a lantern festival at one of these top destinations.

  • American Airlines seeks approval for more flights to Cuba

    AA already offers six daily flights to Havana and will launch service to five additional Cuban cities in November.

  • Las Vegas airport flights grounded after ‘unfounded’ reports of shooting spark panic

    Las Vegas police said reports of a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport were unfounded, but an unruly subject was taken into custody and a loud noise sent crowds running.

  • Universal starts more work at rumored Epic Universe monsters land

    Universal Orlando Resort's construction at its future Epic Universe theme park appears to be focusing on the entrance to one of its themed lands. A new Orange County building permit issued for Universal described new construction for "P902/1500H," which, for many fans closely following the project, hints at the rumored Project 902 Classic Monsters themed area. A further analysis of posted site plans on theme park news sites such as Orlando ParkStop allude that the "1500H" part of the permit may hint to the entrance area of the new themed land.

  • The Best National Parks for Fall Foliage—and When to Visit Them for Peak Leaf-Peeping

    Stop by any of these locations across the United States—starting from late August through November—to see golden, sweeping views.

  • Bull of the Day: Playa Hotels (PLYA)

    Bookings are strong heading into 2023.

  • Air Canada Announces Longlist for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2022

    Air Canada is proud to present the 30 nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants. Since 2002, Air Canada enRoute has celebrated through this program the country's best new restaurants, chefs, teams and emerging talent—and this year, the Top 10 list is back! The highly anticipated longlist is out today on CanadasBestNewRestaurants.com.

  • How to explore India's alternative treasures – beyond the temples and cities

    There are no two ways about it: India is enormous – and, as with all enormous places, there are a million ways to explore it. Most visitors will find themselves drawn by the country’s historical and cultural treasures, such as the spiritual city of Varanasi on the Ganges, the glamorous Mumbai, the palaces and forts of Rajasthan and the iconic Taj Mahal – particularly in the year India marks 75 years of independence (the day itself falls on Monday, August 15). But there is far more to the world’s