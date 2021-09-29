U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.75
    +25.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,342.00
    +167.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,867.25
    +102.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.90
    +10.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.90
    -1.39 (-1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.40
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    -0.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1677
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4370
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,458.34
    +168.83 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.23
    -6.91 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Set For Completion By 2025

·5 min read

- Establishment of a major museum for global modern and contemporary art in Abu Dhabi

- Abu Dhabi's plans to transform the emirate into a culture and creative industries centre and further its economic diversification

- Collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation advances Abu Dhabi's cultural vision

- Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will foster cultural exchange and present a global collection with a focus on West Asia, North Africa and South Asia (WANASA)

- Guggenheim Abu Dhabi museum contractor has been appointed with a contract value of USD 1 billion to deliver the Frank Gehry designed museum

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced that the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is on track for 2025 completion.

GUGGENHEIM ABU DHABI SET FOR COMPLETION BY 2025
GUGGENHEIM ABU DHABI SET FOR COMPLETION BY 2025

Set to be part of a thriving community of cultural institutions in Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is the latest installment in the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation's international constellation of museums. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be the region's pre-eminent museum dedicated to global modern and contemporary art and programming.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will foster cultural exchange with a mission to contribute to and stimulate expansive perspectives on the history of art. Presenting a global collection with a specific focus on West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia (WANASA), Guggenheim Abu Dhabi fosters a deeper understanding of how different art perspectives have shaped the interconnected histories and cultures of our time. With both Emirati and regional experts playing a key role in the development of the museum's collection and programmes, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will provide a first-of-its-kind platform for artists from the UAE and the Gulf, the WANASA region and the world to create commissioned works and engage with global audiences.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Guggenheim Abu Dhabi advances Abu Dhabi's position as a dynamic centre for arts and culture. The region's pre-eminent museum of global modern and contemporary art, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will present an equitable platform for art from all over the world. The museum will also play a civic role through its mission to spark wider interest in global modern and contemporary art, fostering diversity and inclusion in a meaningful cultural exchange. As we move forward with our plans, it is crucial to recognise the impact of this museum in realising our vision for the Emirate's culture and creative industries. Investing in these industries is pivotal to the economic development of our Emirate, and to our contribution to the global art world. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, along with other cultural institutions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum, will undoubtedly contribute significantly to a thriving creative scene."

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is being established and developed by DCT Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation. The museum is set to be the largest and most expansive of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation's constellation of museums, which includes the Guggenheim Museum in New York designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Guggenheim Bilbao designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, and the Peggy Guggenheim Collection housed in the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni in Venice.

Richard Armstrong, Director, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation stated: "Today's announcement represents a significant milestone in the realisation of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, a landmark new museum. The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, housed in Frank Gehry's distinctive building, will be home to an expansive and evolving collection of artworks that advance multiple perspectives on the global histories of modern and contemporary art, with a particular focus on art from West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia. Abu Dhabi is a vibrant and diverse cultural centre with a global outlook and rapidly growing creative economy, making it the ideal location for a new international museum. We are grateful to the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, our partners in this bold collaboration. It is with great enthusiasm that we look forward to sharing the museum's collection, programming, and building with the public at the future Guggenheim Abu Dhabi."

Frank Gehry, commented: "It is truly thrilling to see this project enter into this new phase. I am immensely proud to work closely with our partners, DCT Abu Dhabi and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, to create a home for their ground-breaking cultural program. I hope that this building is embraced by the people of the UAE and that this work will endure as a landmark for the country for many years to come."

As part of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's commitment to support artists in the region, the museum has been curating and delivering engaging public programming for its audiences since its inception. This includes three exhibitions held in Abu Dhabi featuring select works from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi collection in a bid to represent the future museum's curatorial vision. In addition, the museum organised a dynamic public programme highlighting contemporary artists from around the world. Most recently, the museum launched its 'Spotlight' video series on the Abu Dhabi Culture social media platforms, which explores a selection of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi works on loan across the world.

Located in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District, the museum will be an architectural landmark inspired by the vernacular architecture of the UAE and the region. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will be a part of Abu Dhabi's growing network of cultural institutions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, New York University, Manarat Al Saadiyat and the Cultural Foundation. Upcoming cultural institutions set to join the Saadiyat Cultural District include Zayed National Museum dedicated to celebrating the life and achievements of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the Abrahamic Family House, a multi-faith place of worship.

For media inquiries please contact:

Sherine Nour
Culture Sector Marketing & Communications Director
Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi
SAbdelGafar@dctabudhabi.ae

Nada ElBarshoumi
Weber Shandwick
nelbarshoumi@webershandwick.com
+971 50 274 0741

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guggenheim-abu-dhabi-set-for-completion-by-2025-301387483.html

SOURCE DCT Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim

Recommended Stories

  • Drowning girl statue causes a stir in Bilbao

    Staring impassively out from the murky waters of Bilbao's River Nervion, the eerily lifelike face of a young girl drowning in the tide has been unsettling people in the Spanish city since she appeared unannounced last week. Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco created the enigmatic figure, entitled 'Bihar' ('Tomorrow' in Basque) for a campaign by the BBK Foundation - the charitable arm of Spanish lender Kutxabank - to encourage debate around sustainability.

  • British Museum dives into NFTs

    The British Museum has created more than 200 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of famous Japanese artist Hokusai’s work.

  • Art flourishes on the walls of Morocco

    Artist Omar Lhamzi donned a bright yellow vest and paint-splattered shoes, selected a brush and set to work on his latest canvas -- the wall of a house in Morocco's seaside capital Rabat.

  • Art Basel bounces back as galleries report brisk sales in the 'sweet spot of $500,000 to $5m'

    Yesterday evening the doors closed on the 51st iteration of Art Basel, widely regarded as the most prestigious modern and contemporary art fair of all; "the Olympics," it has often been said, "of the art world".

  • BMO 1st Art! winners selected from a record number of submissions

    BMO Financial Group today announced the winners of its 19th annual BMO 1st Art! competition, celebrating outstanding achievements in visual arts among undergraduate students from across Canada. Selected from a record-breaking pool of 336 submissions, each of the 12 regional winners will receive a cash prize of $7,500 with $15,000 awarded to the national winner.

  • Photo Dumps Are Now in Museums

    A new art exhibit at the International Center of Photography in New York City makes the case for iPhone photography.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy After Inking $1.6 Billion Deal For The Cosmopolitan?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • For Crypto Traders, A Signal to Watch and a New Way to Trade

    Photo by Ruben Hanssen on Unsplash March 2020 saw crypto prices fall by close to half as coronavirus fears rocked global markets. As Bitcoin (BTC) sold off, the market went into extreme backwardation [with futures trading at a large discount to spot]. Things have been equally volatile in 2021 with steep falls and upward climbs for both bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH). CME Bitcoin futures, which typically trade at a premium to the spot price, retreated amid a significant selloff in June, and largely e

  • Swiss markets watchdog approves first crypto assets fund

    Switzerland's financial markets supervisor said on Wednesday it had approved the country's first fund that invests primarily in crypto assets. The Crypto Market Index Fund is restricted to qualified investors and categorised under "other funds for alternative investments" with particular risks, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said in a statement. Crypto assets are based on the blockchain or distributed ledger technology.

  • 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. A-Mark Precious Metals T

  • Bitcoin Declines From Resistance, Approaches $40K Support

    Bitcoin is trapped in a narrowing price range and is trading lower after sellers responded to resistance near $45,000. Support is nearby at $40,000, which could stabilize the pullback. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • In Fashion: Warby Parker at the End of the Digital Revolution

    The buzzy eyewear brand is about to cash in on its hard work and its talent for being the poster child for what comes next.

  • Amazon UK to hire 20,000 temporary workers for Christmas season

    LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon said on Tuesday it has started recruiting for 20,000 seasonal positions across the United Kingdom to cover upcoming peak trading times, which include Christmas, joining a battle for temporary workers in a tight labour market. The group, which has 55,000 permanent UK employees, said the temporary jobs would be in its network of fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations. Amazon UK said pay for operations roles would start at a minimum of 10 pounds ($13.68) an hour, rising to 11.10 pounds an hour in some parts of the country - rates in line with a pay rise given to permanent employees in June.