Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Declares Initial Distribution

Guggenheim Investments
·4 min read
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE: GUG) declared its initial monthly distribution.

The following dates apply to the initial distribution:

Record Date

February 4, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date

February 3, 2022

Payable Date

February 18, 2022


Distribution Schedule

NYSE
Ticker

Closed-End Fund Name

Distribution
Per Share

Change from Previous
Distribution

Frequency

GUG

Guggenheim Active Allocation
Fund

$0.11875

Monthly

A portion of this distribution is estimated to be a return of capital rather than income. Final determination of the character of distributions will be made at year-end. The Section 19(a) notice referenced below provides more information and can be found at www.guggenheiminvestments.com.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. As of this announcement, the sources of the distribution are estimates. Distributions may be paid from sources of income other than ordinary income, such as short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains or return of capital. Unless otherwise noted, the distribution above is not anticipated to include a return of capital. If a distribution consists of something other than ordinary income, a Section 19(a) notice detailing the anticipated source(s) of the distribution will be made available. The Section 19(a) notice will be posted to the Fund’s website and to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation so that brokers can distribute such notices to Shareholders of the Fund. Section 19(a) notices are provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of the year. This information is not legal or tax advice. Consult a professional regarding your specific legal or tax matters.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), with over $259 billion* in assets under management across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 260+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Guggenheim Investments includes Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC (“GFIA”) and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC (“GPIM”). GFIA serves as Investment Adviser for GUG. GPIM serves as Investment Sub-Adviser for GUG.

* Assets under management are as of 09.30.2021 and include leverage of $17.9bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Fund Management (Europe) Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

This information does not represent an offer to sell securities of the Fund and it is not soliciting an offer to buy securities of the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investments in the Fund involve operating expenses and fees. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. An investment in closed-end funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the entire amount that you invest. Some general risks and considerations associated with investing in a closed-end fund may include: Investment and Market Risk; Lower Grade Securities Risk; Equity Securities Risk; Foreign Securities Risk; Interest Rate Risk; Illiquidity Risk; Derivative Risk; Management Risk; Anti-Takeover Provisions; Market Disruption Risk and Leverage Risk. See www.guggenheiminvestments.com/cef for a detailed discussion of Fund-specific risks.

Investors should consider the investment objectives and policies, risk considerations, charges and expenses of any investment before they invest. For this and more information, visit www.guggenheiminvestments.com or contact a securities representative or Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC 227 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606, 800-345-7999.

Analyst Inquiries

William T. Korver
cefs@guggenheiminvestments.com

Not FDIC-Insured | Not Bank-Guaranteed | May Lose Value
Member FINRA/SIPC (1/3) 50885



