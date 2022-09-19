U.S. markets closed

Guggenheim Investments Wins WealthManagement.com 2022 Industry Award for Thought Leadership Advisor Education

Guggenheim Investments
·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, won the WealthManagement.com 2022 Industry Award for outstanding achievement in Thought Leadership Advisor Education at the magazine’s Sept. 8, 2022, annual award ceremony in New York.

Now in its eighth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. This year, nearly 1,000 entries were received from more than 350 companies. At the awards ceremony, 105 awards were presented to 84 companies from a pool of 225 finalists.

In presenting the award for Thought Leadership Advisor Education, WealthManagement.com recognized the successful launch in 2021 of a suite of industry leading advisor education tools: Macro Alert, a publication that presents distinctive economic research with brief actionable conclusions; Macro Markets podcast, which features Guggenheim’s investment professionals presenting their views on the investment environment and the economic outlook; and a multi-faceted value-added advisor education program on behavioral finance called “Think Smarter, Not Faster: Seven Steps to Better Decision Making” that includes client handout 7 Steps to Better Decision Making. The new products are designed to inform and educate advisors and their clients about topical economic and market issues, as well as the structure and operation of the distinctive team-based Guggenheim Investment Process.

“Delivering compelling and differentiated thought leadership from our talented investment team is as important to Guggenheim as delivering compelling investment performance to our clients,” said Scott Minerd, Chairman of Guggenheim Investments and Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners. “Like every aspect of our firm’s investment process, our thought leadership is a team effort. This award recognizes the efforts of the many subject matter experts across the firm—our investment management team, the Macroeconomic and Investment Research group, and our fixed-income sector teams—whose insights underpin the success of every piece of thought leadership that we produce.”

For more information, please visit http://www.guggenheiminvestments.com.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $228 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 250+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Named 2021 Neal Award Winner as Best Media Brand For Overall Editorial Excellence, WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Important Notices and Disclosures
1. Guggenheim Investments assets under management are as of 6.30.2022 and include leverage of $18.3bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management. Guggenheim Investments is not affiliated with WealthManagement.com or Informa PLC. Securities are offered through Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, which is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. This material is distributed or presented for informational or educational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation of any particular security, strategy, or investment product, or as investing advice of any kind. This material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. The content contained herein is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

This material contains opinions of the author, but not necessarily those of Guggenheim Partners, LLC, or its subsidiaries. The opinions contained herein are subject to change without notice. Forward looking statements, estimates, and certain information contained herein are based upon proprietary and non-proprietary research and other sources. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but are not assured as to accuracy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is neither representation nor warranty as to the current accuracy of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information. No part of this material may be reproduced or referred to in any form, without express written permission of Guggenheim Partners, LLC.

Media Contact
Gerard Carney
Guggenheim Partners
310.871.9208
Gerard.Carney@guggenheimpartners.com


