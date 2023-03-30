Guggenheim Securities Hires Seth Ostrie to Expand TMT Expertise in Equities

Guggenheim Securities

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Seth Ostrie will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in Equities Sales & Trading as TMT Sector Specialist & Coordinator. Mr. Ostrie will join the firm in April and be based in Guggenheim’s New York office. Upon joining the firm, he will be responsible for TMT sales coverage and partner closely with different parts of the firm to help drive the development of Guggenheim’s TMT sales, trading, and origination platform.



Mr. Ostrie will join Guggenheim from RBC Capital Markets, where he served as a Managing Director and Global TMT Desk Sector Strategist. Prior to his time at RBC, Mr. Ostrie was the founding partner of Phidias Capital Management, LLC, a global long/short equity fund with expertise in technology and growth investing. He also spent several years at Andor Capital Management, where he was a General Partner and Head of Global Trading and Risk.

“We are looking forward to Seth joining our equity sales team,” said Jeff Cohen, Head of Equity Distribution. “Seth’s deep industry knowledge and innovative approach to client coverage will elevate the distribution capabilities of our technology research product and bolster the success of our TMT equity franchise.”

Mr. Ostrie received his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

