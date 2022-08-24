Guggenheim Third Quarter 2022 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook: Credit Yields Look Attractive Despite Rising Recession Risks

We offer some signposts for what investors can expect as recession approaches, as well as some ways to prepare.



NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, today provided its Third Quarter 2022 High-Yield and Bank Loan Outlook. Titled “Credit Yields Look Attractive Despite Rising Recession Risks,” the report explores opportunities for credit investors at a time of rising yields for both high-yield corporate bonds and leveraged loans.

Among the highlights in the 16-page report:

Although July saw a solid recovery for risk assets, a looming concern is that aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed) policy will trigger an economic recession in the United States, a risk that rises with data showing stubbornly persistent inflation even as economic activity cools.





Coming off the worst first half on record, when returns were negative 14 percent, high-yield investors are understandably anxious. So too are holders of leveraged loans, which performed better, but still declined by 4.4 percent. 1





The probability of a recession in 2023 is rising meaningfully, but there are some indications that the recession may have already arrived.





In the lead up to recession, we expect to see corporate earnings outlooks fall, more credit downgrades than upgrades, and default activity rise from its current low.





Strong balance sheets that boast a healthy liquidity profile and sticky cash flows to cushion a pullback in economic activity will be in demand.





As we navigate downside risks, our approach is to select the best credits within industry silos rather than avoiding cyclical industries altogether. For example, we have been finding value in select names within the consumer cyclical space which investors tend to avoid in recessions.





We believe some companies in out-of-favor categories are positioned to survive a downturn due to their healthy liquidity profiles and sticky cash flows, which often come from long-term contracts in place or issuer bargaining power.





High yield corporate bond yields are nearly 8 percent, and leveraged loan yields are nearly 9 percent. 1 Each has traded at average yields of 6.3-6.4 percent since 2010.





There are only a few periods in the last decade where yields have been as high, and many credit investors later regretted missed opportunities.



1. Source: Guggenheim Investments, Bloomberg. Total return data as of 6.30.2022. Yield data as of 8.5.2022. High-yield corporate bonds are represented by the ICE BofA U.S. High-Yield Index. Leveraged loans are represented by the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $228 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 250+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1. Guggenheim Investments assets under management are as of 6.30.2022 and include leverage of $18.3bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management.

