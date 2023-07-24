Guggisberg's Ziller Swiss cheese takes top prize at Minneapolis competition

CHARM − Guggisberg Cheese’s Ziller was awarded first place in the Emmental-style category at the 2023 American Cheese Society Competition Conference in Minneapolis.

Contest winners were announced at the ACS annual conference in Des Moines, Iowa. The actual judging and competition took place May 18-19 at the Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Emmental is a semi-hard, Swiss milk cheese. It is distinguished by large walnut-sized holes formed during the fermentation process. It ranges from mild and buttery to fruity and full-flavored, depending on its maturity. It is a traditional ingredient in cheese fondue.

The American Cheese Society is a leading supporter and promoter of artisan, farmstead and specialty cheeses produced in America, and encourages the highest standards of cheesemaking focused on food safety and sustainability.

The ACS promotes the art of American cheesemaking every year at its annual competition and conference, where awards are given to cheeses and other dairy products that have achieved technical excellence and exhibit the highest aesthetic qualities.

Products are graded by industry professionals on a point system for their flavor, aroma, texture and appearance. The three highest scores in each category receive first, second and third place.

The ACS contest is the largest of its kind for American-made cheeses, and this year’s competition included 1,454 entries. Guggisberg Ziller was among the selected top 15 of the 1,454 entries.

This is another recent win for Guggisberg Ziller, which was also awarded first place in its class at the 2023 Ohio State Fair and second place at the 2023 World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, WI.

