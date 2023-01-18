U.S. markets open in 7 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.00
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,037.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,644.25
    +19.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.10
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.15
    +0.97 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.10
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.36
    -0.13 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2293
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8070
    +2.5990 (+2.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,282.90
    +160.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.53
    +3.67 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

GUIDE FURURE expands the landscape its FinTech landscape, and ASIASENS INVESTMENT, the subsidiary has achieved the license for internet lending in Egypt

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22 December 2022, ASIASENS INVESTMENT, the wholly-owned subsidiary of GUIDE FURURE INTERNATIONAL, acquired the Egypt top-level internet lending license, the approval letter of Amwal for Microfinance SAE, which means ASIASENS INVESTMENT was approved for the Indonesian OJK Internet Finance License Indosaku in 2021, and its financial technology globalization process has taken another important step.

As the third most populous country in Africa with the population of 109 million, Egypt has the sound economic condition, with a domestic GDP per capita about 4,000 USD in 2021. In addition, it has the wide coverage of the internet and a rapid e-commerce development, providing a natural market precondition for implementing fintech.

Moreover, the Egyptian authorities endorse the development of fintech. Yasser, the former Deputy of the Egyptian Ministry of Investment, said that the digital finance industry in Egypt has a large space for development, indicating great investment opportunities and growth prospects.

According to the report issued by the Central Bank of Egypt, Egypt's digital finance sector has attracted 791 million USD investment in 2021, making it one of the most active countries in the African region in terms of fintech. According to the statistics, there were only two enterprises engaging in the business of fintech in Egypt in 2014. Meanwhile, the number has increased by 55 times to 112 by 2021. In the recent five years, the volume of internet financial transactions has nearly increased tenfold.

The dual benefits of the market and policies have allowed Egypt's financial technology to develop rapidly.

The license of the Amwal for Microfinance SAE approved by the Egyptian Financial Authority is only secured by 18 companies in the world. It is understood that in August 2020, the Small and Medium Enterprises Committee of the Egyptian House of Representatives approved six amendments proposed by the Financial Supervisory Authority to the 2014 Microfinance Law, which included professional SME lenders (including financial companies and NGOs) will be subject to the Microfinance Law, and that SME lenders' capital needs to be 20 million EGP, while the requirement for microfinance borrowers is 5 million EGP .

GUIDE FURURE INTERNATIONAL is a comprehensive group with fast development, and its professional competences and financial strength have been fully demonstrated by the acquirement of the online license of its subsidiary ASIASENS INVESTMENT.

It's not difficult to see that its layout in financial technology industry may be reminiscent of the reputable company, Home Credit. However, fintech is only one segment in the strategic plan of GUIDE FURURE.

For the fact that its subsidiary has achieved the Egyptian license, GUIDE FURURE INTERNATIONAL stated that, "We believe it's an important milestone for ASIASENS INVESTMENT to obtain the approval letter of the Egyptian Amwal for Microfinance SAE license. And we hope to  advance the further strategic layout in Asia, Africa and the Americas, involving the closed-loop core businesses like smart micro loan, model risk management, mobile payment, beauty e-commerce and industry fund investment. In short, we are committed to providing consumers with more cost-effective and competitive services in the new era of the fintech."

SOURCE GUIDE FURURE INTERNATIONAL

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and Skyworks Solutions Rallied Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings

    The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.

  • 2 Down-on-Their-Luck Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The bear market knocked down growth stocks by the dozens last year -- even if these companies didn't report bad news. So, if a particular growth company actually did report disappointing news, losses were much greater.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • Biden Administration Paying Americans Thousands of Dollars to Upgrade Their Homes

    On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, directing billions of dollars to Americans looking to upgrade their homes, businesses and cars. One provision of the law allows Americans making less than $150,000 a year to claim a $7,500 tax credit for buying an electric car. The law also provides $9 billion in rebates to help people electrify their home appliances and make their houses more energy-efficient. It’s also allowing Americans to claim a tax credit for inst

  • Goldman Sachs’ Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding 12% in 2023 — Here Are 3 Stocks to Bet on It

    After 2022’s inflation-driven market meltdown, 2023’s bogey number 1 appears to be the fear of a global recession. However, Sharmin Mossavar-Rahmani, CIO of Goldman Sachs’ wealth-management segment, does not necessarily think this is a particularly bad omen for the stock market. “We’re not arguing that today’s valuations fully discount a recession, but considering last year’s equity drawdown, we do think a significant part of any valuation reset has already occurred,” Mossavar-Rahmani opined. In

  • Why SoFi Technologies Stock Was Up 4.3% Today

    The major indexes were mixed on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 was down 8 points (0.2%), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 392 points (1.1%), while the Nasdaq Composite was down 16 points (0.14%). It is fourth-quarter earnings season, and the market took a bit of a hit today as some of the big bellwether banks reported Tuesday, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs had its worst earnings miss in a decade, as it got hit hard by the slowdown in the investment banking business.

  • What Income Level Is Considered Rich?

    Earning more money can make it easier to pay the bills, fund your financial goals and spend on hobbies or "fun," but what income is considered to make you rich? The answer can depend on several factors, including where you … Continue reading → The post What Income Level Is Considered Rich? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street’s ‘fear gauge’ flashes warning that stocks might be headed off a cliff

    Wall Street's fear gauge falls to its lowest level in months, and Wall Street strategists worry it could be a warning that the latest stock-market rally is coming to an end.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Tesla stock rises following new analyst forecasts on price cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Tesla shares as Goldman Shares analysts re-evaluate the impact of the EV maker's latest round of price cuts.

  • Why Riot Platforms, Hut 8 Mining Corp, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Are Volatile Today

    Shares of the Chinese Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded more than 10% higher earlier today. Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded as much as 19% higher today but now only trade about 8% higher, while shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) were up about 14% but now are only up about 4.5%. Riot, Hut 8, and HIVE Blockchain are all Bitcoin miners, meaning their business model involves trying to mine as many Bitcoin as possible in the most efficient manner.

  • Why Roblox Stock Suddenly Jumped This Morning

    On Tuesday, video game platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) published its key performance metrics for the month of December, and the numbers looked surprisingly good. Roblox is unusual in that it releases key metrics every month, in contrast to the more common corporate practice of releasing data once per quarter. To emphasize these results, Roblox had 61.5 million DAUs in December, up 8% just since November.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock dips as potential bankruptcy looms

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond amid growing bankruptcy fears.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs is soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, trade strategist says — here's 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Here's The Real Reason Warren Buffett Loves Occidental Stock

    Occidental Petroleum stock's 91% rise in the past year is impressive. You can be sure Warren Buffett is paying attention to another trait.

  • Where Will Upstart Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has had one of the most spectacular downfalls in recent market history, going from hot to not in a relatively short time frame. Let's see what Upstart could look like in five years' time, and how that might affect your decision to invest -- or not. Upstart's mission is to make credit more accessible to all kinds of people, particularly those who have been denied it in the past despite indications they don't pose a high risk of default.