U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,264.85
    +94.15 (+2.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,262.11
    +629.47 (+1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,172.39
    +376.84 (+2.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.44
    +49.43 (+2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.82
    -5.88 (-4.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.00
    -45.30 (-2.22%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    -0.47 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    +0.0147 (+1.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9240
    +0.0520 (+2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3165
    +0.0067 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7840
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,455.74
    +3,788.76 (+9.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.40
    +18.05 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.56
    +183.45 (+2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Guide wants to make being a job candidate less terrible

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

Guide, a startup building HR software for job candidates, announced this morning that it has raised an $8 million seed round. First Round and Spero Ventures led the event, which also saw participation from a number of smaller investors.

Guide fits into a larger theme that TechCrunch is tracking regarding the HR world and how startups are busy writing software to shake it up. Last November, Chinese HR tech startup Moka raised $100 million. More recently, Sense raised $50 million, while Darwinbox raised $72 million. And that's just a sampling; we've spilled a lot more ink than that on the matter in the last few quarters.

But while HR tech is often focused on the company -- Forma raised this week after building a "discretionary benefits management platform" for human resources teams, for example -- Guide is more focused on individuals outside.

There's no need to get deep into how being a job candidate can be a confusing process. Companies hold all the information, and small internal mixups at a company can make the candidate experience a hot mess. And it's stressful as hell. We all know this. The question ahead is whether Guide has built something that is materially better for candidates -- and whether it will work as a scaled business.

How does Guide work?

TechCrunch spoke with Guide co-founder and CEO Troy Sultan about his company's product. Guide creates an online hub for job candidates where companies can post videos, documents and links about their team and the role in question. Guide provides a way for companies to better communicate with candidates, essentially, while giving the job-seeker a place where they can see how their interview process is progressing; the startup's software has a tracker at the top of the candidate view showing what interviews are next, with whom, and about what, meaning that those outside the company have more information about the interview process than is typical.

There's some neat tech involved. Guide links up with applicant tracking systems, or ATSs, like Greenhouse. Recruiters can "map" different stages of candidate interviews to Guide so that they can work in their ATS and keep candidates current in Guide. The startup's product also tracks use, giving recruiting staff insight into candidate engagement and other metrics.

The result of the work, Sultan said, is an improved win rate for hiring desired candidates. Given how competitive the market is today for talent, companies may be willing to pay for an edge. How much? Guide starts at around $10,000 per year, which might sound like a lot if you haven't hired external recruiters to fill roles before. Companies spend a lot of recruiting, so Guide's price point might not cause potential customers to balk.

Today Guide has roughly a dozen staff and is looking to scale to around 30 by the end of the year. It certainly has the capital now to do so. Let's see how far Guide can boost its own scale this year.

Recommended Stories

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and many are now pulling out

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine --- and many are now pulling out.

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis

    U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters are emerging as big winners of Europe's supply crisis as they export record volumes to the European Union for the third consecutive month at prices that have rallied since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European gas prices have hit all-time highs just as exporters of LNG in the United States completed projects that had been under development for years to deliver abundant shale gas supplies to international markets. Major U.S. developers like Cheniere Energy Inc, the largest U.S. exporter, are among the top beneficiaries after having signed numerous long-term deals to sell LNG in recent months, traders said.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Oil prices at $200 is no longer crazy, analyst says in dire warning

    The rally in crude oil prices may just be starting, warns one top oil strategist.

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • This 1 New Threat Could Punish Moderna Stock

    Despite being hot off $18.5 billion in revenue from sales of its coronavirus vaccine last year, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) might just have trouble brewing. On Feb. 28, Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) initiated a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming that the company had infringed on several patents with its Spikevax vaccine. In particular, Arbutus took issue with the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used as a drug delivery system for Moderna's jabs.

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order a

  • Exodus draws Russian threat to nationalise foreign plants

    PepsiCo and Starbucks have also joined the dozens of global companies closing stores, factories or exiting investments to comply with sanctions or due to supply disruptions. Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer, stopped production and sales in Russia and said it was assessing options for its operations there. Yum Brands Inc, parent of fried chicken giant KFC, said it was pausing investments in Russia, a market that helped it achieve record development last year.

  • U.S. sanctions on Russian oil to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers

    The U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports is likely to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers, and the European Union's decision to continue imports was unlikely to make much difference to disarray in Russian oil trade, analysts said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine and Britain said it would phase out imports through the end of 2022. The European Union did not join the ban because it is more dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Oil Tumbles Amid Huge Volatility After Russia Import Bans

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S crude futures tumbled toward $118, falling almost $10 from an intraday high, as markets digested President Joe Biden’s decision to ban imports of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S

  • US Wages Are 20% Lower Due to Lack of Competition Among Employers: Report

    As the Biden administration works to promote what it calls its pro-labor agenda, a new analysis by the Treasury Department finds that monopsony power – a market structure in which there is only one buyer – among employers throughout the U.S. economy has reduced wages by roughly 20% on average. “While most labor markets do not literally feature a single employer, a market with a small set of employers may mimic a monopsony by each engaging in practices that give them market power over workers,” t

  • Surging nickel prices are bad news for electric car manufacturers

    The rising cost of commodities continues to prove challenging for automakers trying to make EVs more affordable.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Shareholder Sues Rivian, Alleging Startup Misled Investors on Vehicle Pricing

    The suit alleges Rivian failed to disclose it had underpriced its vehicles and would need to raise prices after its market debut.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • You got a new job. Now what should you do with your old 401(k)?

    It’s important to know that advisers don’t have to give you IRA rollover advice. Not surprisingly, those who don’t comply with the Labor Department’s duties could, as of Feb. 1, 2022, face some unpleasant consequences.