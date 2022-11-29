U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.00
    -9.94 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.11
    -49.35 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,003.72
    -45.78 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.50
    +8.54 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.09
    +0.85 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    +9.30 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    +0.30 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0348
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7330
    +0.0300 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1977
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4710
    -0.4300 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,388.44
    +128.23 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.92
    -1.81 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.00
    +37.98 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

GuidedChoice® Announces Partnership With Tithe.ly

·2 min read

Collaboration Between GuidedChoice's 3NickelsSM Financial Wellness App and Tithe.ly's Church Giving App Will Help Donating Decisions

RENO, Nev., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GuidedChoice is proud to announce it has partnered with Tithe.ly to use its church giving application and financial transaction system with GuidedChoice's 3Nickels financial wellness application to help users make sound donating decisions.

Founded over 20 years ago, Nobel laureate Dr. Harry Markowitz and GuidedChoice CEO, Sherrie Grabot, teamed up to pioneer the use of digital technology to provide a more personalized and transparent approach to retirement wellness, advice, and managed account solutions. In early 2020, GuidedChoice created a new service, 3NickelsSM, utilizing our proven GuidedChoice AI to help individuals and families work toward financial independence across myriad aspects of personal finance.

3Nickels, The Financial Advisor In Your PocketSM, is a first-of-its-kind app that anyone can use to get help satisfying financial goals, whether saving, spending, or giving. Users can get a holistic view of their finances, make use of the wide range of robust, customizable tools, and receive objective, actionable advice tailored to their goals.

"Tithe.ly provides software that helps churches increase generosity, but we all know generosity starts at home," said Frank Barry, Chief Operating Officer of Tithe.ly. "That's why we're excited to partner with GuidedChoice and bring integrated Tithe.ly Giving to their 3Nickels app."

"In the world of digital advice, one of the most overlooked aspects of financial advice is giving," says Sherrie Grabot, CEO of GuidedChoice. "One of the primary barriers to giving is individuals not knowing where to give. Another is the process. By combining 3Nickels and Tithe.ly innovations, we can now solve both issues."

About GuidedChoice

GuidedChoice is a digital financial advisory firm and independent fiduciary that has served over two million people. Utilizing rigorous methodology and advanced scenario planning tools, we provide personalized, prudent, and actionable financial advice to and through retirement.

About Tithe.ly

Tithe.ly provides online tools to help you increase giving, manage your church, and engage your members. With tools like text and email messaging, custom church apps and websites, church management software, digital giving, and so much more… it's no wonder why over 37,000 churches in 50 countries trust Tithe.ly to help run their church. Learn more about the global leader in church technology at tithely.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidedchoice-announces-partnership-with-tithely-301689224.html

SOURCE GuidedChoice

Recommended Stories

  • Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Israeli container shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) tumbled 3.4% through 11:05 a.m. EST Monday -- and it's no huge secret why. Across the shipping world, stocks including ZIM, Costamere, and Danaos Corporation are all sliding today. As multiple media outlets have reported, protests against a government "zero-Covid" policy are spreading across China, threatening both the ruling regime's stability, the country's economy, and its ability to produce products that would need container shipping services to reach foreign markets.

  • Stocks slip as investors eye jobs data, COVID in China

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré previews key economic data investors are watching this week and other catalysts that could move markets.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives

    Morningstar recently compared the numbers on different scenarios for investors who may be thinking of pausing their 401(k) contributions. The result was not favorable for those who opted to stop contributing to their retirement plans, and the data showed that … Continue reading → The post Should You Pause 401(k) Contributions in a Bear Market? Morningstar Compares Alternatives appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs Cresco Labs

    The cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to Allied Market Research, if estimates are correct, it could be worth $149 billion by 2031. While Canadian pot stocks have a legal market to grow in, the market is modest compared to the U.S. Meanwhile, U.S. cannabis stocks continue to defy expectations even in a limited state market.

  • Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market?

    I'm retired and living on Social Security and food stamps. I have all my money in two conservative retirement accounts. I cannot contribute any money to them. I plan on taking distributions in five years. What's the best course of … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the macroeconomic environment, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds. It has been a challenging year for investors as rising inflation and increasing […]

  • Bitcoin Offshoot Becomes the Latest Victim of FTX’s Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout from the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto empire has spread to a new corner of the digital-asset market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantExpats Rank the Best and Worst Cities to Live and WorkScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Traders’ focus has turned to the price disparity between Bitcoin and a derivative of t

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.