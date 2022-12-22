U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Guidehouse Announces Organizational Updates in 2023

·3 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, today announces organizational updates moving into the New Year. The changes, effective as of January 1, 2023, signify the strategic steps Guidehouse is taking in the company's evolution.

Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)
Guidehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse)

"In under five years, Guidehouse has changed the landscape of our industry, as our dedicated teams continue to drive growth and achieve scale by delivering exceptional client service," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "As we move into 2023, these changes will enhance our capabilities to address clients' complex issues, promote quality, and create opportunities for our people."

The strategic updates are as follows:

  • Global Investigations and Compliance (GIC) Rebranded and Repositioned as Financial Crime, Fraud and Investigation Services (FFI): Previously part of Guidehouse's Financial Services (FS) segment, GIC is comprised of highly qualified former prosecutors, regulators, compliance officers, technology experts, forensic accountants, and consultants offering financial crime, forensics, and fraud prevention, detection, and resolution services.  Our new dedicated FFI business will serve clients across all Guidehouse segments and will be led by Ellen Zimiles, previously Guidehouse FS segment lead. Sal LaScala will continue to lead FFI focused on the FS Segment.

  • Bill Lewis Returns to Guidehouse as FS Segment Leader: Lewis will work with FS leaders Chris Sicuranza and Sherlonda Goode-Jones who will continue leading the firm's Commercial Banking, Insurance, & Capital Markets (BICM) and Public Sector Financial Services (PSFS) businesses respectively. Bill brings more than thirty years of banking and financial services regulatory experience to this role and previously led the Guidehouse FS segment prior to retiring in 2021.

  • Merging Energy, Sustainability & Infrastructure (ES&I) and State & Local Government (SLG) segments. SLG Segment leader Chris O'Brien will lead this newly combined business and Jan Vrins will shift from his ES&I Segment leader role to the role of growth leader across ES&I. The combination will tap into the significant market and industry solutions synergies that exist across the combined entity in transportation, environment, energy, economic development, and regional governance.

"Our future-focused mindset created an opportunity for us to further integrate our segment structure through a new business model that enables a successfully deliver on our goals, provides best-in-class client service, and cultivates our culture of innovation," added McIntyre.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse
Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-announces-organizational-updates-in-2023-301709034.html

SOURCE Guidehouse

