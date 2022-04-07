U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.75
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,439.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,582.50
    +77.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.30
    +6.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.36
    +1.13 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.80
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    +0.68 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3085
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7190
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,474.18
    -1,758.47 (-3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.42
    -41.93 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.78
    -8.92 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Anticipates Global Spending on Long-Term Climate Risk Analysis for Energy, Telecoms, and Utilities Industries Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of Nearly 34%

·3 min read

Energy and utility providers are among those most exposed to climate-related losses

BOULDER, Colo. , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the latest market trends in long-term climate risk analytics (CRA) and provides an overview of five industry settings in which long-term CRA may provide substantial benefits.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

The state of the long-term CRA market, intended to mitigate climate change-related losses, is rapidly evolving. The growing threat of weather and climate-related losses has caught the attention of a broad range of industries, and those most at risk are keen to identify and mitigate their exposure to them. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global spending on long-term CRA for energy, telecoms, and utilities industries is expected to grow from $42.3 million in 2022 to $568.5 million in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5%.

"As the world continues to shift its focus toward environmental, social, and governance issues, access to affordable capital is increasingly tied to an enterprise's ability to convincingly manage long-term climate risks," says Clay Killingsworth, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "CRA allows stakeholders to transparently evaluate the likelihood, magnitude, and cost of losses across many plausible scenarios."

Long-term CRA enables more informed investment decisions, targeted hardening efforts, and disaster preparation efforts that can combine to yield shorter downtimes, reduced damage, and less costly repairs. Energy and utility providers are among those most exposed to climate-related losses given these industries' substantial and distributed physical assets, according to the report.

The report, Climate Risk Analytics Overview, explores five industry settings in which long-term CRA may provide substantial benefits. It describes applications in electric utilities, telecommunications, natural gas distribution, midstream oil & gas, and upstream oil & gas, and provides information on key players in the long-term CRA market with an emphasis on energy and utilities applications and forecasts the expected investment in each of these industrial segments by global region through 2031. The latest market trends in long-term CRA for energy and utilities applications are discussed, and potential applications for deployment are explored. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Climate Risk Analytics Overview, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Peacock
+1.404.575.3859
jpeacock@guidehouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-anticipates-global-spending-on-long-term-climate-risk-analysis-for-energy-telecoms-and-utilities-industries-will-grow-at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-of-nearly-34-301519112.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds New $4.2 Billion HP Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Shares of the laptop maker surged as much as 10%.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysBerkshire bough

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersIndia to Face Si

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • 3 Top Pot Stocks to Watch in April

    It's a big month for the marijuana industry and there's been lots of excitement surrounding pot stocks of late. Hopes for marijuana legalization in the U.S. are on the rise with the passing of the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in the House earlier this month. Three stocks that investors should have on their watchlists this month include Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), and Verano Holdings (OTC: VRNO.F).

  • The tax breaks backing Plug Power's new $93 million factory

    Plug Power Inc. is seeking millions of dollars in tax exemptions and other financial assistance to offset its big investment at the Vista Technology Campus. The requests, which are pending before the Albany County Industrial Development Agency, are separate from the millions of dollars in tax exemptions that have been awarded to an LLC controlled by Joe Nicolla, president of Columbia Development Cos., who put the Plug Power deal together with assistance from county and town officials. The facilities will house Plug Power's fast-growing GenDrive business unit, which manufacturers fuel cells that power forklifts, pallet jacks and other equipment for customers such as Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Why Semiconductor Stocks Got Clobbered Today

    A hawkish Fed and a possible slowdown in chip spending next year are weighing on the shares this week.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • Deutsche Bank warns of a 20% bear market in 2023

    Deutsche Bank made waves on Tuesday when its economists became the first of the major Wall Street analysts to say the U.S. economy would soon go into recession.

  • Elon Musk admits his Twitter investment isn’t passive and reveals that he began buying the stock in January

    Elon Musk filed a new disclosure on his Twitter Inc. stake with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, admitting that he invested in the company with the goal of effecting change and that his stock purchases began months ago.