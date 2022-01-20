U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.25
    +17.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,014.00
    +104.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,127.25
    +93.75 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.40
    +8.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.57
    -0.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.00
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.34
    +0.55 (+2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2500
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,082.70
    +658.49 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.92
    +5.17 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.32
    -8.34 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Estimates European Tunable LED Luminaire Market Will Grow at Compound Annual Growth Rate of 14% by 2030

·3 min read

Market growth is supported by industry standards, certificates, and guidelines as well as increased demand in commercial facilities

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the global tunable lighting and control market for human-centric lighting (HCL) in commercial building applications, with global market estimates extending through 2030.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

While much of the focus of lighting for wellness and health is placed on natural light, HCL—primarily driven by LED tunable lighting—allows occupants to mimic natural light and customize it to more closely align with the body's circadian rhythm. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, tunable LED luminaire revenue in Europe is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% by 2030.

"The HCL market has been driven by various research and standards from Europe, making the region the leading market for health and well-being lighting," says Young Hoon Kim, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "The North American market is second in size, followed by Asia Pacific where there is good potential based on its high economic growth and dense population."

According to the report, HCL market growth is supported not only by guidelines, but also by certifications, such as the WELL Building Standard and UL safety and performance standards. The market is also experiencing substantial demand growth due to healthcare facilities, schools, and commercial offices focused on promoting the well-being of building occupants.

The report, Lighting for Healthy Buildings, analyzes the global tunable lighting and control market for HCL in commercial building applications: technology and industry trends and technical advancements. Global market estimates, broken down by segment and region, extend through 2030. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Lighting for Healthy Buildings, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Peacock
+1.404.575.3859
jpeacock@guidehouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-estimates-european-tunable-led-luminaire-market-will-grow-at-compound-annual-growth-rate-of-14-by-2030-301464501.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

Recommended Stories

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971—here’s what history says happens next in the stock market

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Why Ford Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading down on Wednesday, after the company previewed a series of one-time items it expects to report with its fourth-quarter earnings. As of 1 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 7.2% from Tuesday's closing price. At first glance, Ford's preview, released after the U.S. markets closed on Tuesday, was good news.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have shone brightly on Wall Street. Below are five growth stocks with all the tools and catalysts necessary to make you richer in 2022 (and likely well beyond). The first fast-paced stock with the potential to drive home solid gains for investors throughout 2022 is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • 8 Big Stocks Lose More Than Half Their Value As Bear Looms

    Still wondering if a bear market is coming soon for the S&P 500? It's already here now for a staggering number of big U.S. stocks.

  • 3 top dividend stocks poised to give you a pay raise next month

    Inflation is red-hot. Keep up with these dividend growers.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Down Again Today

    There wasn't any company-specific news released today, but investors may be following a larger trend of selling technology stocks as bond yields rise. Nikola's stock is down by 6% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Investors typically sell high-growth tech stocks when bond yields rise because it means that future profits from these companies will be worth less than they would have been if rates remained lower.

  • Fed may trigger 'bigger corrections' in stock market with its actions: strategist

    Brace for stock market volatility, warns this top investing strategist.

  • Why Global-E Stock Sank More Than 10% Today

    The lofty gains that Global-E (NASDAQ: GLBE) had racked up last year are coming undone in grandiose fashion. Global-E is a fast-growing e-commerce software company, providing tools for merchants that want to sell internationally. As digital buying and selling picks up steam in emerging markets, Global-E's revenue has soared.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 3 Charts That Sum Up Tilray's Q2 Earnings

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its latest quarterly results last week. Using three charts, I'll look at just what drove those improved numbers and whether Tilray had a good quarter or not, and determine if it looks to be a better buy right now. In the company's second-quarter results, for the period ending Nov. 30, 2021, Tilray reported net revenue of $155.2 million.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Four Stocks In Beat-Up Sector Worth Watching

    The market correction worsened Wednesday. Some stocks in the beat-up software sector are worth watching.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts

  • Looking for Value Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk for a moment about growth versus value. In the stock markets, this marks the basic split in investing strategies; growth stocks are those predicted to outperform the markets, while value stocks are those seen as underpriced with relatively high upside. The two categories can overlap substantially – after all, no investor gets into a stock if he doesn’t think it will grow in value – but they do highlight a difference in approaches to the market. Value investors are generally looking at

  • Why Pan American Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Coeur Mining Surged Roughly 10% Today

    Shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS), Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM), and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) all rose strongly on a bad day for the markets today, up 9.6%, 10.2%, and 8.6%, respectively. In addition, Pan American Silver released its preliminary fourth-quarter production report on Wednesday, and Fortuna released its own report on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter, Pan American mined 19.2 million ounces of silver, versus its guidance of 19 to 20 million ounces.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks for 2022 with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • Tesla earnings: News about the Cybertruck and new factories could set the tone for 2022

    Tesla Inc. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings next Wednesday, as investors expect a return of Chief Executive Elon Musk to the post-results call and brace for what could be worrying news for the Cybertruck and supply-chain snags.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • At least 7 signs show how the stock market is breaking down

    Here are a few market-based signs that imply more bumps could lie ahead, or at least highlight the rough path markets traversed thus far.