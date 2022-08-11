U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Deployment of Clean Energy Microgrids Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 19% Through 2031

Market drivers include cost reduction of energy storage, microgrid controller upgrades, and potential energy offsets that remote microgrids can provide

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global deployment of clean energy microgrids.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

In response to emerging threats to power grids globally—extreme weather events, earthquakes, and wildfires—the resiliency that microgrids provide offers special value. Microgrids can enable the integration of mixed asset fleets of distributed energy resources (DER) at the distribution grid, so they can subsequently be controlled as an ensemble. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global deployment of clean energy microgrids is expected to grow from 4,288.8 MW in 2022 to 20,053.9 MW in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%.

"The growth and diversity of DER propels the growth of microgrid deployments," says Roberto Rodriguez Labastida, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Microgrids provide a platform for the aggregation and optimization of DER to provide services of enhanced resilience and reliability. Through enhanced resiliency microgrids can be robust against emerging threats of extreme weather events, earthquakes, wildfires, and even terrorist activity."

Multiple drivers and barriers influence the growth of microgrid deployment overall. Market drivers include the cost reduction of energy storage, microgrid controller upgrades, an overall impetus for modular microgrids, and the potential energy offsets that remote microgrids can provide. In contrast, the main barriers for microgrid deployments are complications with renewable energy deployments, lack of consensus on the value of resiliency, long delays incurred during microgrid interconnections, and lastly, compatibility issues, according to the report.

The report, Clean Energy Microgrids Market Forecast, provides a market analysis of the global deployment of clean energy microgrids over the period 2022-2031. Clean energy microgrids are segmented based on their composition into 50%-clean energy microgrids—assets that leverage the natural gas infrastructure for delivering power, such as microturbines and fuel cells—and 100%-clean energy microgrids, which deliver power via solar, wind, and storage. Guidehouse Insights further reports on the business models that are used for deploying the clean energy microgrids over the outlook period. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Clean Energy Microgrids Market Forecast, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

