U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.75
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,815.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,315.00
    +43.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.30
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.62
    +0.96 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    +19.10 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    +0.30 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.79
    -2.14 (-8.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1400
    +0.3090 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,922.98
    -496.43 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.82
    +2.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.57
    +2.89 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Lighting as a Service Will Grow to $2.5 Billion By 2031

·3 min read

Market barriers include limited value proposition, a fragmented value chain, and alternative options for upgrading lighting

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global lighting as a service (LaaS) market for commercial buildings.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

LaaS, broadly defined as the third-party management of lighting systems, could fundamentally change the way that owners and operators of commercial buildings procure new and upgraded lighting. Despite this potential, adoption of LaaS has been slow and the early, optimistic expectations for market transformation have not materialized. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global LaaS revenue is expected to increase from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $2.5 billion in 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% through 2031.

"Using LaaS, clients can benefit from upgraded lighting without upfront capital investment, avoid committing to the current state of lighting technology, and outsource maintenance of increasingly complex lighting hardware," says Wendy Davis, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Even so, of the many ways to procure new or upgraded lighting, relatively few building owners and operators are doing so with LaaS. While many LaaS providers are successful and clients find the model's benefits compelling, earlier expectations that LaaS would quickly become mainstream have not come to fruition."

While LaaS shares several characteristics with other as a service offerings, some important differences make market penetration challenging. For instance, as a hardware-intensive undertaking, upgrades are not easy or inexpensive throughout the life of a service agreement. Furthermore, LaaS is not available to customers that seek new or upgraded lighting through many common industry channels, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: Lighting as a Service, examines the LaaS market for commercial buildings. It provides an outlook for LaaS revenue, segmented by construction type (new construction and retrofits), building type (office, retail, education, healthcare, hotels & restaurants, institutional/assembly, warehouse, and transport), and global region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) from 2022 through 2031. The report explores market trends, drivers, and barriers, and includes recommended strategies for increasing the adoption of LaaS. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Market Data: Lighting as a Service, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin
+1.646.941.9139
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-estimates-global-market-for-lighting-as-a-service-will-grow-to-2-5-billion-by-2031--301596809.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Tesla Shareholders Expected to Clear Path to 3-for-1 Stock Split

    The electric-vehicle make has said the stock split is designed to make ownership more accessible to employees and individual investors.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 03, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to the Energy Transfer Q2 2022 earnings conference call.

  • SoftBank Is Ready to Slash Its Massive Stake in Alibaba. Here’s Why.

    Under pressure amid a market rout, the Japanese technology investor has positioned itself to sharply sell down its Alibaba stake, according to a report.

  • A Recession Is Coming. These Are the Stocks to Hunker Down in.

    Neuberger Berman’s Eli Salzmann discusses where he is finding value today and how investors should position their portfolios defensively for the economic challenges ahead.

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Glencore Pays Out $4.45 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return an additional $4.45 billion to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks after first-half profit more than doubled to a record thanks to surging coal prices.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanGlencore, the world’s top coal shipper, has been one of the biggest winners from the global energy c

  • Meme stock? AMTD Digital thanks investors for massive stock surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down a chart showing the massive rise in the stock for Hong Kong-based fintech firm AMTD Digital.

  • Li Ka-shing’s CK to Sell AMTD Stake After Unit Soars 14,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Group is selling its remaining stake in AMTD Group Co., the parent of the financial firm whose shares soared more than 14,000% after listing less than three weeks ago. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanCK currently holds less than 4% of AMTD Group, according to a statement Thursday. It’s n

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard launches new fund; TD hit with class action lawsuit

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Vanguard Group officially launched its latest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment fund with partner Baillie Gifford. The Vanguard Baillie Gifford Global Positive Impact Stock Fund became available for investment earlier this month. It has a dual-mandate investment strategy in which portfolio managers target companies that will generate returns as well as positive social and/or environmental impact.

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Nutrien (NTR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Nutrien (NTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.85% and 5.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • Here’s exactly how much Americans have in savings at every age — and (yikes) here’s what they should have

    One overarching rule of thumb is that you should — even in times of high inflation — have somewhere between 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account (see the best savings rates you can get here). But, it can also be helpful to separate it from your emergency savings, because it’s for a separate purpose and because research shows that people are more successful at saving when they have a separate account with a separate name.

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.