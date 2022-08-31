U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.00
    -5.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,710.00
    -65.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,377.50
    +18.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.20
    -5.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.15
    -2.49 (-2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.40
    -12.90 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    17.89
    -0.40 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9985
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    +0.31 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8210
    +0.0720 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,219.63
    -208.69 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.57
    +1.17 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.06
    -83.57 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Distributed Energy Resource Management Technologies Will Grow at 16% Compound Annual Growth Rate

·3 min read

Market drivers include proliferation of data and DER, favorable policy and regulation, and cloud computing & SaaS

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global market for distributed energy resource (DER) management technologies. The report delineates several categories of DER management technologies to provide a clear picture of the market and vendor landscape for industry stakeholders. Guidehouse Insights classifies solutions into IT/OT systems, asset management and monitoring & control, and DER analytics.

As renewable energy investments continue to expand and grow rapidly across on-grid and off-grid locations, investments in DER management technologies have also gained momentum around the globe. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global DER management technology market is expected to grow to nearly $24.8 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 15.9%. Investments in IT/OT systems and DER analytics are expected to account for the majority of global spending given the cost and complexity of sophisticated command and control systems and wide range of analytics applications.

"As nascent technologies, the only consistent definition for DER management technology is a solution that enables a collection of use cases for managing DER," says Michael Kelly, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Software vendors are capitalizing on burgeoning opportunities throughout the space with enhanced offerings targeted at electric utilities, aggregators, project developers, and more."

Several market drivers are coalescing to increase demand for DER management technologies across global markets. They include proliferation of data and DER, favorable policy and regulation, and cloud computing & SaaS. These drivers are a result of natural market and technology evolution, as well as top-down initiatives by policymakers and utilities to support growth in DER, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: DER Management Technologies, analyzes the market for DER management technologies, including advanced distribution management systems (ADMS), grid- and edge-based distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), virtual power plants (VPPs), local flexibility market platforms, renewables monitoring & control, and DER analytics. It aims to enable current and prospective electric utilities and service providers to understand the drivers for projected demand and likely investment in DER management solutions and services. The report provides outlook and analysis for five global regions for 2021 through 2030. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Market Data: DER Management Technologies, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

Cecile Fradkin
+1.646.941.9139
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-estimates-global-market-for-distributed-energy-resource-management-technologies-will-grow-at-16-compound-annual-growth-rate-301613583.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Crude oil prices plunge on report OPEC+ won’t cut production

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre looks at how oil markets are faring on Tuesday afternoon as WTI falls the most in seven weeks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.

  • Economist predicts a ‘whopper’ of recession in 2023 — and that’s not necessarily due to higher interest rates

    Economists predict a much deeper economic downturn that could last into 2024, and warn the U.S. needs a “miracle” to avoid a recession.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • The third richest man in the world behind Musk and Bezos is a college dropout whose fortune has surged $60 billion this year

    With a total net worth of $137 billion, Indian-born Gautam Adani’s extraordinary wealth gain in 2022 has far surpassed that of any other billionaire, many of whom have seen their fortunes drop this year, according to Bloomberg’s running tally. The world’s richest, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has seen a loss of $18.9 billion this year to bring his fortune to $251 billion, while Amazon.com’s (AMZN) executive chairman Jeff Bezos and No. 2 on the wealthy list, has seen his fortune tumble $39 billion this year, to $153 billion. Bloomberg reported that Adani, a college dropout, vaulted into the top three on Monday, the first time a person from Asia has made it that high into the rankings.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • 86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

    When it comes to making money on Wall Street, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett should be in a class of his own. Over a 57-year stretch as CEO, he's overseen the creation of almost $640 billion in shareholder value and guided his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a healthy aggregate return of 3,641,613% as of the end of 2021. Although there's a long list of factors paramount to Warren Buffett's long-term success, such as his love of dividend stocks and willingness to hold his investments for years, if not decades, what may not be readily apparent to most investors is that Buffett predominantly shuns diversification.

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."

  • 10 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. In July 2022, the Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% from a year ago, marking a little […]

  • BYD Sinks as Buffett’s Stake Sale Fuels Fears of More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders rushed to sell BYD Co. after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, fearing that the legendary investor may be gearing up for an eventual exit after more than a decade as the company’s most notable backer.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail

  • Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. took the first step toward filing a lawsuit against Russia after Vladimir Putin blocked the oil major from exiting its only remaining operation in the country. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Markets WrapMikhail Gorbachev, Sovie

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and ARK Investment Management’s 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. This June, ARK Investment Management’s CEO Cathie Wood, on CNBC’s […]

  • 'This is beyond imagination': Poland homeowners are lining up for days, sleeping in their cars to buy fuel — and coal stocks are still white-hot due to the demand

    Reminiscent of communist times? Maybe it's even worse.

  • Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential

    There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets might have thrown the toys out of the pram, but while cognizant of a bearish scenario, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius is not overly concerned, preferring to focus on Powell’s less hawkish commentary. “We contin

  • Investors Heavily Search Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Occidental (OXY). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.

  • PSN vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    PSN vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?