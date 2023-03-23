U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Energy Efficiency Investment Will Grow to $90 Million by 2032

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Market drivers include strained existing grid infrastructure, clearer definition in government policies, and advances in energy efficient technology and digitalization

BOULDER, Colo., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the market for energy efficiency across the globe.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

As governments around the world look to reduce reliance on foreign energy resources and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy efficiency investment is expected to increase in every region over the next decade. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the market for energy efficiency investment is expected to grow to $90.4 million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

"Energy efficiency is the least expensive and one of the most effective resources for reducing GHG emissions," says Pritil Gunjan, director with Guidehouse Insights. "It can lead to lower energy bills for consumers and reduced operational costs for energy providers. As a result, governments and utilities invest millions of dollars each year in energy efficiency initiatives."

As electrification in the buildings and transportation sectors continues, existing grid infrastructure becomes increasingly strained, driving a need for energy efficiency investment. Government policy around energy and emissions remains one of the strongest drivers for market spending. Advances in energy efficient technology and digitalization have also expanded the opportunity for investment beyond traditional building retrofits and enabled new use cases for the resource. Among the barriers to more rapid energy efficiency investment are inherent utility disincentives, lack of available energy usage information for consumers, and difficulties with measurement and verification, according to the report.

The report, Global Energy Efficiency Markets, examines the global energy efficiency market including relevant market drivers and barriers to program spending along with an industry value chain and business model analysis. Regional level analyses for annual government and utility program spending and associated capacity savings are presented across five major geographic regions from 2023-2032 with each segmented by customer sector. While Europe is projected to spend the most on energy efficiency programs throughout the period, spending is expected to grow most quickly in emerging markets due to a smaller existing market size. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Global Energy Efficiency Markets, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse Insights
+1.646.941.9139
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-estimates-global-market-for-energy-efficiency-investment-will-grow-to-90-million-by-2032-301775130.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

