U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,039.50
    +42.75 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,365.00
    +278.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,509.00
    +160.00 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.40
    +21.50 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.64
    +2.88 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +9.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    +0.34 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.12
    -2.63 (-7.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2371
    +0.0055 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7610
    -0.6690 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,590.59
    +60.73 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    737.46
    +20.25 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,324.24
    +81.02 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Estimates Market for Distributed Energy Resources in Low Process Heat Manufacturing Will Grow to $24 Billion by 2031

·3 min read

Market drivers include cost savings, resilience needs, and investor pressure for asset risk valuation

BOULDER, Colo., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the market for distributed energy resources (DER) systems in four low process heat (LPH) manufacturing sectors that are currently most amenable to short-term decarbonization through DER deployment: pulp & paper, food, consumer goods, and fertilizer.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

The market for DER systems in industrial settings is rebounding from COVID-related market impacts. DER in these sectors can manage peak loads, reduce costs, and support enterprise decarbonization. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, LPH industrial DER revenue in manufacturing will likely grow to $24.1 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

"The business case for LPH industrial DER technologies rests upon improved efficiency, cost savings, supply resiliency, and decarbonization," says Daniel Talero, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "To meet new demand for these benefits, technology vendors in the industrial sector are developing utility partnerships needed to acquire industrial customers with high energy demand and security-of-supply requirements."

Market drivers include cost savings and cheaper DER as industrial customers control peak demand charges from utilities by load-shifting. DER also addresses resilience needs by supporting security-of-supply and outage prevention Finally, investor pressure to assess the industrial carbon footprint is an increasingly scrutinized factor in asset risk valuation using environmental, social, and governance (ESG) methods, according to the report.

The report, Industrial DER in Low Process Heat Applicationshttps://guidehouseinsights.com/reports/market-data-Smart-Streetlighting, provides market sizing and analyzes spending on industrial DER installations and software across five global regions from 2022-2031, and the four industrial DER market segments listed above. This report highlights major trends across these industries and regions, exploring factors driving and hindering market growth as well as key players in the market. It focuses on industrial DER revenue, not including spending on industrial inputs outside of energy. It includes revenue on DER forecasting and optimization software, excluding spending on large utility managed DER management system (DERMS) software. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Industrial DER in Low Process Heat Applications, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:
Jennifer Peacock
+1.404.575.3859e
jpeacock@guidehouse.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-estimates-market-for-distributed-energy-resources-in-low-process-heat-manufacturing-will-grow-to-24-billion-by-2031-301544595.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Cathie Wood shocks the market after dumping $12.7 million of Tesla stock to snap up some in General Motors

    The tech über-bull trimmed her holdings in Elon Musk’s carmaker amid a recent slump to put a bet down on GM’s fledgling robotaxi business.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algor

  • Coinbase Earnings Reveal a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling Wednesday after the broker reported a wider-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares were falling 15.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when Bitcoin’s price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Bac

  • Coinbase earnings: Analyst details crypto company’s ‘biggest strength’

    Lisa Ellis, a partner at MoffettNathanson, breaks down Coinbase's latest earnings results and highlights the crypto company's key strengths and weaknesses.

  • Unity Software's stock plunges nearly 30% on weak revenue guidance

    Unity Software Inc.'s. stock plummeted 29.3% in extended trading Tuesday after the software company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were largely in line with Wall Street analysts' forecasts, but issued poor second-quarter and fiscal year revenue guidance. Unity reported a net loss of $177.6 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $107.5 million, or 39 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were a loss of 8 cents a share. Revenue increased 36% to $3

  • Not worried about Bitcoin margin call: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

    The CEO of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy took to Twitter to reassure investors as an outsized bet on Bitcoin faltered. See related article: Has Bitcoin become a victim of its own success? Fast facts If the price of Bitcoin falls below US$3,562, the company could post some other collateral, Saylor claimed. MicroStrategy has a […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Tesla, Nvidia, and 10 Other Beaten-Up Stocks That Look Like Opportunities

    Companies with rising earnings estimates and falling stock prices can be a good buy. There are plenty of stocks that meet that criteria in this market.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.