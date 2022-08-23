U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.00
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,133.00
    +77.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,942.75
    +33.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,924.40
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.00
    +1.64 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.80
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9932
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.75
    +3.15 (+15.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3520
    -0.1330 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,473.20
    +285.86 (+1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.75
    +3.81 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.32
    -39.47 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,452.75
    -341.75 (-1.19%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Estimates North American Power Purchase Agreement Market Will Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16% Through 2031

·3 min read

Market barriers include regulatory and policy barriers, risks associated with PPA contracts, and a complex process

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes annual corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) deals in terms of power capacity (MW) and project deployment spending. The report focuses on the key market trends in five world regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa—and identifies the top 5 markets across those world regions.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

Falling renewable energy (RE) technology costs, increasing consumer tariffs, and stringent climate goals have led to the emergence of the power purchase agreement (PPA) market. In the energy transition, the decentralization of power systems and unbundling of power system services have enabled new revenue streams for energy asset owners, particularly for those with higher RE technologies in their portfolios. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, with its head start in the CPPA market, North America currently leads the global market with an estimated capacity of 18,888.9 MW, which is expected to jump to 72,567.9 MW in 2031 at a CAGR of 16.1%.

"The PPA concept developed when private and public institutions began bypassing the utility companies to purchase energy directly from independent power producers," says Rohith Unni, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Private organizations have become proactive in reducing their carbon footprints without compromising their business operations. As a result, the role of RE in a company's energy strategy has been raised from a technical exercise to a strategic and commercial priority."

As private companies' primary motivations begin encompassing better economics with long-term price visibility, sustainability through emission reduction, and climate leadership, they have increased their renewable electricity procurement. Although corporations see the corporate power purchase agreement as a strong alternative for RE procurement, the complex process and non-standardized structure leave them dependent on external sources to understand the risks and rewards involved, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: State of the World's Top Five Power Purchase Agreements Markets, provides global analyses for annual CPPA deals in terms of power capacity (MW) and project deployment spending ($ millions). These outlooks are segmented by region, by technologies, and by the top five markets. All analyses cover the 10-year period from 2022-2031. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Market Data: State of the World's Top Five Power Purchase Agreements Markets, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin
+1.646.941.9139
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-estimates-north-american-power-purchase-agreement-market-will-grow-at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-of-16-through-2031-301609567.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Energy bills to hit £6,500 a year by April, new forecast warns - live updates

    British Airways axes 10,000 flights and warns travel chaos to last until March FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc Ben Marlow: Felixstowe strike exposes the true colours of militant union barons Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Stocks Can Rally Out of Jackson Hole, Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and other risk assets have a chance to rally if Jerome Powell delivers a nuanced message at the Jackson Hole symposium, strategists say.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal Cutbacks‘House of the Dragon’ Debut Crashes HBO Max for ThousandsHawkish recent comments f

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyTh

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A poorly performing market hasn't stopped select billionaires from putting their money to work in four phenomenal growth stocks.

  • Intel stock falls, hitting a 52-week low

    Intel shares are tumbling as the overall semiconductor sector is facing pressure on Monday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

    The stock market is having a tough day on Monday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is leading the way lower. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq was down 259 points, or about 2%, to 12,447. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been a strong performer in the Nasdaq over the past several years, but it isn't helping the index's cause on Monday, as the stock is down more than 2%.

  • Nvidia stock will be solely a data-center story for the foreseeable future

    While Nvidia Corp.’s trimmed outlook earlier in the month from slow gaming was generally seen as unavoidable given chip earnings this season, what the chip maker expects from data-center sales moving ahead will be crucial for the stock to gain footing.

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • NVIDIA Q2 Preview: Can the Earnings Streak Stay Alive?

    NVIDIA has been on a blazing-hot earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 14 consecutive quarters.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • September Is Usually a Bad Month For Stocks. This One Could Be Ugly.

    The stock market’s worst month—September—is approaching. The same is true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, dating back to 1896. First off, the stock market has already ripped higher recently, with both indexes up double digits in percentage terms since their lowest levels of the year in mid June.

  • Occidental Petroleum stock falls after Buffett not expected to buy majority stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for OXY after reports suggest Warren Buffett will not acquire a controlling stake in the stock.

  • When Is Tesla’s Stock Split, and What Does it Mean for Investors?

    EV-maker joins other megacap companies that have split their stocks this year to make ownership more accessible to individual investors.

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s investment portfolio and investment philosophy, go directly to 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire, philanthropist, […]