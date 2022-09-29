U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.75
    -28.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,553.00
    -197.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,445.25
    -110.50 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.20
    -14.60 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.41
    +0.26 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.60
    -14.40 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9686
    -0.0053 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.46
    -1.14 (-3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0860
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7340
    +0.6120 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,461.93
    +742.15 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.56
    +15.78 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,928.03
    -77.36 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Guidehouse Insights Estimates Offshore Floating Wind Market Will Reach $16 Billion and Floating Solar PV Market Will Reach $11 Billion By 2031 Globally

·3 min read

Renewable energy technologies are playing a critical role in achieving a low carbon future

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global floating power plant market (FPP). The report covers two major floating technologies—floating solar photovoltaic (FSPV) and offshore floating wind (OFW)—across five world regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)
(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights)

In an effort to accelerate decarbonization on a global scale, the world is undergoing a rapid transformation to accommodate additional renewable energy (RE) technologies, which are playing a critical role in achieving a low carbon future and providing countries with energy security. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global OFW revenue is expected to reach $15.6 billion by 2031, and the global FSPV market revenue is expected to reach $11.3 billion by that same year.

"The emergence of offshore technologies was a game changer for the power sector, but deep-water constraints have limited the potential for using offshore resources to their fullest," says Rohith Unni, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Innovations in floating technologies are overcoming this challenge and pushing RE's boundaries further offshore. With RE technology facing land scarcity and grid integration challenges—apart from power grid accessibility issues on some islands—two important considerations are land use and the RE source's footprint."

FPP's market drivers include reducing costs and opportunity costs where land is scarce, particularly in economies based on agriculture; increasing the available water surface for wind and solar; improving the economic value of bodies of water; reducing evaporation on reservoirs; and increasing energy output, according to the report.

The report, Floating Power Plants, provides a market outlook for two floating power plant technologies: floating solar PV and offshore floating wind. It also examines the major drivers and barriers for the floating power plant market. The analyses are segmented into five global regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) for the 10-year period from 2022 through 2031. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights
Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 13,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Floating Power Plants, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin
+1.646.941.9139
cfradkin@scprgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guidehouse-insights-estimates-offshore-floating-wind-market-will-reach-16-billion-and-floating-solar-pv-market-will-reach-11-billion-by-2031-globally-301632615.html

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights

